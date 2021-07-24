Years of passion and dedication carry Carleton to Olympics

Like many young athletes, Bridget Carleton grew up glued to the TV during the Olympics.

Unlike nearly all the others, she’s seen her Olympic dream come true.

The 24-year-old from Chatham is set to make her Summer Games debut Monday with Canada’s women’s basketball team in Tokyo.

“My dream to play at the Olympics for Canada started at a very young age,” Carleton said. “I can’t pinpoint exactly when, but I feel like it’s every little kid’s dream to go to the Olympics.

“When I fell in love with basketball and decided I wanted to pursue it, I knew going to the Olympics was my No. 1 goal.”

But she doesn’t need that goal to fuel her fire. The three-year WNBA veteran is always hungry to improve, whether the next game on her calendar is being played with the Minnesota Lynx or Team Canada.

“I am a pretty motivated person in general,” Carleton said. “I think knowing the Olympics were coming could’ve added a little more focus in terms of an end goal, but I am pretty goal-driven and want to get better any chance I get to begin with.

“I think, overall, the Olympics are a testament to all the hard work I’ve put in throughout my entire basketball career, not just the past year.

“It has been years and years of passion and dedication that got me to this point.”

The six-foot-one forward has been playing for Canada since 2013 when she captained the national cadette team to silver medals at the FIBA Americas under-16 championship.

She also captained the national junior team before moving up to the senior squad permanently in 2016.

This is her ninth year playing for Canada. Putting on the red and white has always felt different than wearing any other uniform.