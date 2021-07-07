Webster, Rombouts win Jamieson tour's season opener

Blenheim’s Aidan Webster didn’t let the threat of thunderstorms stop him from having a great start on the Jamieson Junior Golf Tour.

Blenheim’s Aidan Webster didn’t let the threat of thunderstorms stop him from having a great start on the Jamieson Junior Golf Tour.

Webster opened the season Wednesday by winning the collegiate men’s division at Seven Lakes Championship Golf in LaSalle.

He shot a 3-under 32 on the back nine to claim victory at an event reduced to nine holes because of a weather delay.

The Willow Ridge Golf & Country Club player finished two strokes ahead of Windsor’s Alek Mauro and Tecumseh’s Robert McVinnie. Chatham’s Mat Hawryluk was fifth with a 37.

Webster is coming off his NCAA Division II freshman season at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He was fourth overall in the Jamieson junior boys’ division last year and celebrated his first career tour win.

Also Wednesday, Florence’s Karolyn Rombouts of Maple City Country Club won the junior girls’ division by one stroke with a 39. Chatham’s Hannah Butzer of Maple City tied for seventh with a 43.

Johnny Ewing of LaSalle won the junior boys’ division with a 34, one stroke better than Konner McDermott of Willow Ridge.

Ewing, 15, is one of the youngest players to win a Jamieson event.

The next tour stop is Monday at Willow Ridge.