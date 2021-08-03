Wammes riding high for Olympic debut
Nick Wammes was inspired by the cyclists at the 2012 Olympics to start doing laps at London’s Forest City Velodrome.
The then grade schooler from Bothwell was excited to pump his legs as fast as he could and emulate the riders he’d watched on TV.
Now it’s his turn to compete in the Olympics.
Wammes, 21, will debut in the men’s sprint qualifying Wednesday at 2:30 a.m. ET. He’ll also do the keirin Saturday starting at 2:48 a.m. ET.
The Ursuline College Chatham graduate has trained full-time at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre in Milton for the past four years.
In an interview before he left for Japan, Wammes said he didn’t expect the Olympics to feel real until he was actually there.
“It’s been really weird to think about,” he said. “We always talked like Tokyo could be a goal and a possibility, but the real aim when I came here back in 2017 was preparing for Paris and the 2024 Olympics. Things sort of happened in the program and happened around here. We ended up qualifying two spots and I’m one of those spots.”
So many events were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympics will be his first real competition since January 2020.
“It’s been such a weird year of nothingness, really, just training,” he said. “This distant goal is now here. It’s exciting. I’m starting to feel excited but also truly want to get there and get going with it.”
Track cyclists are staying in a satellite athletes village in Izu and will race at the Izu Velodrome, more than 120 kilometres from Tokyo. It’s a rare Olympic venue where fans will be allowed.
“It’s the same as always – another race – but it’s hard to not think of it as the Olympic Games,” Wammes said about his mindset. “… Wearing the Team Canada kit all the time, the casual kit, it’s hard to not be reminded where you are.
“Most of our gear has the rings on it and the Tokyo 2020 logo on it. It’s hard to not be reminded, honestly. It’s a special feeling, that’s for sure.”
His only previous trip to a multi-sport event was the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.
“The Olympics are just a complete step above it,” he said. “It is the pinnacle of the sport. It is what we train for, what we build towards, what we base everything off of. It’s the biggest stage in the world. It doesn’t get bigger than the Olympic Games for us.”
Wammes is the third-youngest cyclist in both of his events. He’s eyeing a return to the 2024 Olympics but isn’t taking them for granted.
“I definitely want to use this as a stepping stone, but I also don’t want to think of it as, ‘It’s just to go and get experience,’” he said. “I want to go there and I want to perform well and I want to put down a good result, but in the back of my mind I am thinking the next Olympics isn’t guaranteed, either.
“I want to do my best I possibly can. It is about experience and … and figuring out how things work at the Olympics, but I really do want a good result. We’ll see what happens.
“Trying to soak it all in and enjoy as much as I can, but I really do, at the end of the day, want a good result.”
Wammes’ spirits were high when he left for Tokyo.
“I’m going to be in really, really good form going there,” he said. “But it’s one of those things where it doesn’t really come together until it comes together on the moment. You don’t want it to be showing right now, you want to show during those race days. I hope it comes together. I’m very confident it will.
Most Olympic track cyclists haven’t competed during the pandemic. Wammes doesn’t know how they’re doing or how he compares.
“There’s no recent data on anyone and any recent results, so it’s really, really hard to tell where that’s going to put people,” he said. “It’s really hard for me to say, honestly. Obviously I want to go there and perform my best and do well and get a good result for Canada. But it’s really just a bit of a shot in the dark right now to see how everyone shows up there.”
Wammes won’t get much of a break after the Olympics. He’ll have fewer than two weeks off before training resumes for the world championships to be held in October.
Then work begins for the next Olympics, which are only three years away instead of the typical four.
“It’s going to be a very quick turnaround,” Wammes said. “As soon as we come back, we can have the selection criteria for Paris and (be) figuring out how we’re going to set that plan up. It’s going to continue again. There’s going to be no gap year to re-set and build. It’s going to go straight into it. Get thrown back into the fire.”