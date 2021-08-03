Wammes riding high for Olympic debut

Nick Wammes was inspired by the cyclists at the 2012 Olympics to start doing laps at London’s Forest City Velodrome.

The then grade schooler from Bothwell was excited to pump his legs as fast as he could and emulate the riders he’d watched on TV.

Now it’s his turn to compete in the Olympics.

Wammes, 21, will debut in the men’s sprint qualifying Wednesday at 2:30 a.m. ET. He’ll also do the keirin Saturday starting at 2:48 a.m. ET.

The Ursuline College Chatham graduate has trained full-time at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre in Milton for the past four years.

In an interview before he left for Japan, Wammes said he didn’t expect the Olympics to feel real until he was actually there.

“It’s been really weird to think about,” he said. “We always talked like Tokyo could be a goal and a possibility, but the real aim when I came here back in 2017 was preparing for Paris and the 2024 Olympics. Things sort of happened in the program and happened around here. We ended up qualifying two spots and I’m one of those spots.”

So many events were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympics will be his first real competition since January 2020.

“It’s been such a weird year of nothingness, really, just training,” he said. “This distant goal is now here. It’s exciting. I’m starting to feel excited but also truly want to get there and get going with it.”

Track cyclists are staying in a satellite athletes village in Izu and will race at the Izu Velodrome, more than 120 kilometres from Tokyo. It’s a rare Olympic venue where fans will be allowed.

“It’s the same as always – another race – but it’s hard to not think of it as the Olympic Games,” Wammes said about his mindset. “… Wearing the Team Canada kit all the time, the casual kit, it’s hard to not be reminded where you are.