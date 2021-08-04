Wammes posts personal-best time at Olympics

Track cyclist Nick Wammes of Bothwell debuted at the Olympics on Wednesday by setting a personal-best time and beating a world champion in Izu, Japan.

Wammes was 12th out of 30 riders in the men’s sprint qualifying at the Tokyo Games with a personal-best time of 9.587 seconds for 200 metres. His average speed was 75.102 km/h.

The other Canadian rider, Hugo Barrette of Iles de la Madeleine, Que., was 15th in 9.596 seconds. The top 24 moved on to the 1/32 finals.

“Still trying to wrap my head around the fact that I am really here at the Olympic Games,” Wammes, 21, wrote this week on Instagram. “Such a surreal feeling to walk into the venue this week and see the Olympic rings everywhere, an absolute dream come true.”

Wammes defeated former world champion Stefan Boetticher of Germany in the 1/32 finals.

He then lost in the 1/16 finals to Russia’s Denis Dmitriev, another former world champion and 2016 Olympic sprint bronze medallist.

He had another chance in the 1/16 finals repechage but was eliminated with a loss to 2016 Olympic keirin bronze medallist Mohd Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia.

Barrette lost in the 1/32 finals and again in the 1/32 finals repechage.

Wammes was optimistic about his chances before he left for the Games.

“We’ve done some simulations over the last little while, made some mistakes and tried some new things, and they didn’t really work out and some did work out. All I can hope for is the best,” the Ursuline College Chatham graduate said. “I’m very confident I’m going to be in good form. All the work’s been done.”

Wammes is scheduled to compete again in the men’s keirin, which begins Saturday at 2:48 a.m. ET.