Wammes hoped for more in keirin at Olympics

The first Olympics for Nick Wammes came to a disappointing finish.

Article content

The 21-year-old track cyclist from Bothwell failed to qualify for the men’s keirin quarter-finals at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.

"Tough one today, I was really hoping for more," Wammes wrote on Twitter. "Not pleased with it and it stings a little bit.

“Tough one today, I was really hoping for more,” Wammes wrote on Twitter. “Not pleased with it and it stings a little bit.

“That’s my Olympics wrapped up. Thank you for all of the kind messages of support the last few weeks. It truly means the world!”

Wammes was fifth out of six riders in his keirin heat at the Izu Velodrome. Only two automatically qualified for the quarter-finals.

He had a second chance to qualify for the quarters but was last in his five-rider repechage heat.

The keirin is a sprint event in which riders are paced by an electric motorbike for the first part of the race. When the motorbike leaves the track, riders sprint to the finish.

Wammes made his Olympic debut earlier in the week in the men’s sprint.

He was 12th out of 30 riders in sprint qualifying with a personal-best time of 9.587 seconds for 200 metres. He defeated two-time world champion Stefan Boetticher of Germany in the 1/32 finals before losing in the 1/16 finals and 1/16 finals repechage to two 2016 Olympic medallists.

“Very pleased with how sprint went for me,” Wammes wrote. “… A big PB for me in the 200m and made my way to the 1/16 final before being eliminated.”

Canada’s track cycling team won two medals at the Tokyo Games. Kelsey Mitchell won gold in the women’s sprint and Lauriane Genest won bronze in the women’s keirin.