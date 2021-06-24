Waddick excited for next season after signing with IceDogs
Declan Waddick was impressed by his first visit to the Meridian Centre, the home of the Niagara IceDogs in St. Catharines.
The tour included a stop in their dressing room, where the team had set up his new jerseys, bag and equipment in a stall.
“It was pretty special, to be honest,” said the 16-year-old centre from Chatham.
Waddick was there to sign with the IceDogs after being chosen in the second round, 39th overall, in the Ontario Hockey League draft earlier this month.
“I’m just super excited to get down there and meet all the players, meet all the coaches and the whole staff, and play for the fans,” he said Thursday. “Hopefully score a goal or two next year.”
Waddick is a former Chatham-Kent AAA Cyclone who played for the Sun County Panthers in 2019-20 and joined the Waterloo Wolves for the cancelled 2020-21 season.
The five-foot-10 Waddick was one of the top bantam scorers in the Alliance league in 2019-20, posting 32 goals and 24 assists in 30 games.
“This is a very exciting signing for us,” IceDogs general manager Joey Burke said in a statement. “Declan is a player we have had an interest in for a long time and really is a premier player in the 2005-born age group. We couldn’t have been more excited to draft him in the second round.
“We were shocked and thrilled when he got to us, and that excitement is even more so now that we have made his commitment official. Declan plays a style very conducive to the way Billy (Burke, the IceDogs’ head coach) and our staff run our program. He will fit it and succeed right away.
“We couldn’t be more excited to officially add Declan to the IceDogs today. Our future is very bright.”
Waddick has been busy in the off-season. He works out at Athletes’ Fuel Strength & Conditioning in Chatham. He also began skating Monday on private ice in Windsor with trainer and agent Danny Anger.
“The first day is a little bit rusty, but now I feel back to normal. It feels good,” he said about skating again after a two-month layoff. “Waiting on getting ice in Niagara to finally start skating with them and meeting all of them. I’m excited.”
There’s still plenty of work to do before he joins his new team.
“Just going to the gym, get as much ice time as possible,” said Waddick, who now lives in Lighthouse Cove. “I’m trying to put on a few pounds for next year, so I’m definitely going to try to do that. Just working out, eating a lot, making sure my nutrition’s good, getting on the ice as much as possible just so I can be ready to get on the ice in Niagara.”