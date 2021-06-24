Waddick excited for next season after signing with IceDogs

Declan Waddick was impressed by his first visit to the Meridian Centre, the home of the Niagara IceDogs in St. Catharines.

The tour included a stop in their dressing room, where the team had set up his new jerseys, bag and equipment in a stall.

“It was pretty special, to be honest,” said the 16-year-old centre from Chatham.

Waddick was there to sign with the IceDogs after being chosen in the second round, 39th overall, in the Ontario Hockey League draft earlier this month.

“I’m just super excited to get down there and meet all the players, meet all the coaches and the whole staff, and play for the fans,” he said Thursday. “Hopefully score a goal or two next year.”

Waddick is a former Chatham-Kent AAA Cyclone who played for the Sun County Panthers in 2019-20 and joined the Waterloo Wolves for the cancelled 2020-21 season.

The five-foot-10 Waddick was one of the top bantam scorers in the Alliance league in 2019-20, posting 32 goals and 24 assists in 30 games.