Volunteer interpreter's job good as gold at Olympics
The Olympics welcome not only the fleet and the fit but also the fluent.
Wallaceburg’s Samantha Ortibus used her language skills to land a job as an interpreter at the Summer Games in Tokyo, where she’s been a high school teacher for almost seven years.
She worked in translation support during press conferences at the aquatics centre.
“I decided to volunteer for the Olympics mainly because it seemed like a once-in-a-lifetime chance to participate,” said Ortibus, 28. “It also seemed like it would be a great opportunity to try something new and meet some interesting people.”
Canada won 24 medals, including six in swimming and one in diving.
“When any Canadian medallist came through the press conference room, it was a really exciting moment,” Ortibus said. “I was usually too busy to watch the swimming and diving events and I didn’t know who the winners were until minutes before the conference started, so it was always a fun surprise to see who would come through like (women’s three-metre synchronized diving silver medallists) Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu.
“However, some of my favorite experiences were had just spending time with fellow volunteers at the venue. All of the other volunteers in my group were so much fun to chat with and it was nice getting to know them better.”
Ortibus majored in English literature and minored in world languages at Queen’s University. She studied mostly Japanese and Mandarin Chinese for her minor.
She received a job offer through the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme in her last year of university and moved to Tokyo after graduating. She taught at a private, all-girls school that gave her a full-time job after the program was over.
She now teaches conversational English in Grades 7 and 8 as well as advanced English in Grade 9.
For the Olympics, Ortibus was originally trained to be a leader for event services. She would have led a group of volunteers and helped guests arriving at the venue.
However, spectators weren’t allowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Ortibus was moved to translation support.
“I greeted medallists and explained the translation technology that was available to them at the press conference,” she said. “I also translated questions from the press to the staff when there were problems.
“It was a really busy time, but it was also exciting to get to see and chat with the medallists. It was a really rewarding experience.”
More than 11,000 athletes from 206 countries were at the Olympics. They spoke dozens of languages and dialects.
Athletes used tablets with a translation app in press conferences. Reporters could also download the app to their phones. If a reporter asked a question in Japanese, it could be translated to English for a Canadian athlete listening with an earpiece and then the answer was translated to Japanese for the reporter.
“Of course, technology is never perfect and never works when you want it to, so sometimes we had to be the mediators and manually translate back and forth between the press and the athletes when the app wouldn’t co-operate,” Ortibus said.
Her training included memorizing a booklet of words she doesn’t normally use. Most were swimming-related jargon, such as freestyle and backstroke.
She was able to speak four languages at the Games.
“I only got to use a little bit of Chinese with the press. It was with a Chinese reporter who wanted to know where she could put her recorder. Answering her question was the extent of the Chinese that I spoke at the events,” Ortibus said with a laugh.
“I was able to use a bit of French as well with some Canadian folks from the press. I took French immersion in primary and secondary school, so it was a nice chance to stretch a very old and unused muscle.”