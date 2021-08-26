The Olympics welcome not only the fleet and the fit but also the fluent.

The Olympics welcome not only the fit and fleet but also the fluent.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Wallaceburg’s Samantha Ortibus used her language skills to land a job as an interpreter at the Summer Games in Tokyo, where she’s been a high school teacher for almost seven years.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Volunteer interpreter's job good as gold at Olympics Back to video

She worked in translation support during press conferences at the aquatics centre.

“I decided to volunteer for the Olympics mainly because it seemed like a once-in-a-lifetime chance to participate,” said Ortibus, 28. “It also seemed like it would be a great opportunity to try something new and meet some interesting people.”

Canada won 24 medals, including six in swimming and one in diving.

“When any Canadian medallist came through the press conference room, it was a really exciting moment,” Ortibus said. “I was usually too busy to watch the swimming and diving events and I didn’t know who the winners were until minutes before the conference started, so it was always a fun surprise to see who would come through like (women’s three-metre synchronized diving silver medallists) Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu.

“However, some of my favorite experiences were had just spending time with fellow volunteers at the venue. All of the other volunteers in my group were so much fun to chat with and it was nice getting to know them better.”

Ortibus majored in English literature and minored in world languages at Queen’s University. She studied mostly Japanese and Mandarin Chinese for her minor.

She received a job offer through the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme in her last year of university and moved to Tokyo after graduating. She taught at a private, all-girls school that gave her a full-time job after the program was over.