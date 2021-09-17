Tipoff nears for high school fall sports season
The focus will be on participation, not podium finishes, when high school sports resume in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.
Fall schedules will be starting later than usual, so local teams will play only in the Lambton Kent Secondary Schools’ Athletic Association and not take part in SWOSSAA and OFSAA events.
“The idea for our association was just to get sport up and running and maximizing participation,” LKSSAA co-ordinator James Clarke said. “We didn’t want to have a situation where … we only have a month for a season. Really, we’d be limiting the amount of play for the bulk of people so that just the upper few teams that have qualified move on and play extra.
“We wanted to really give an opportunity for all of our students to have a chance to play sport this fall. We’re trying to maximize participation, is the bottom line.”
No high school sports have been played since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LKSSAA schools were allowed to begin practising this month on the first day of classes. Friday was their deadline to declare the sports they’ll be offering.
Conveners are already working on schedules. They should be done in the next few days once it’s known how many schools are participating in each sport.
League play can begin Monday, Sept. 27, for outdoor sports and Monday, Oct. 4, for indoor sports.
Cross-country, tennis, golf, baseball and junior soccer will be played outdoors this fall, while boys’ volleyball and girls’ basketball will be played indoors.
“All of this could change based on COVID rates, our current provincial stage, local public health and the direction from our senior admin, but, as of right now, we are up and running and we’re looking forward to getting students back to participating in athletics,” Clarke said.
Football is off this year’s calendar because only Ursuline and Northern planned to field teams. Chatham-Kent and St. Patrick’s also had teams in 2019. Wallaceburg and Great Lakes played in 2018 for a six-team league.
There are several reasons for schools not offering football this fall, Clarke said. Most are related to a lack of players and/or coaches or the need to have equipment certified, he said.
“It’s not a problem that’s isolated to Lambton Kent by any means,” he said. “It’s a provincial issue that we’re dealing with for football and coaches and equipment and different types of things.”
There are no plans to move football to the spring this school year, although the option hasn’t been completely ruled out, Clarke said.
Normal LKSSAA winter and spring seasons are planned. It hasn’t been decided if teams will participate in South Western Ontario Secondary Schools Athletic Association (SWOSSAA) and Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) events.
Coaches gave a mixed reception to the OFSAA fall opt-out, but most were understanding, Clarke said.
“I think everybody understands right now it’s been over a year and a half since kids have had an opportunity to play,” he said. “We really just want to get them back to a playing field or to a court and get them a chance to participate and have a regular school year as much as possible.
“Most people were pretty supportive of the decision that we made.”
Clarke made the decision with the LKSSAA president and vice-president and with senior administrators from the Lambton Kent District and St. Clair Catholic District school boards.
Approximately half of Ontario’s regional associations have made the same choice to skip the OFSAA fall championships, he said.
No official totals are available yet. Associations have until the end of September to decide if they’ll participate in OFSAA championships, said OFSAA spokesperson Pat Park.
Before going to OFSAA championships, LKSSAA teams and athletes compete in the SWOSSAA playoffs against their counterparts from Windsor and Essex County. The Windsor-Essex County public health unit has put a hold on extracurriculars in its region until at least October.
Spectators at LKSSAA games won’t be allowed in bleachers on the players’ side of the court. Attendance in the remaining bleachers will be limited to 50 per cent capacity.
There will be no vaccination rules for athletes, but non-school board employees helping teams must be fully vaccinated, Clarke said.