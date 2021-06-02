Stonehouse signs with 67's

Forward Brady Stonehouse of Blenheim has signed with the Ottawa 67’s after being a second-round pick in last year’s Ontario Hockey League draft.

Stonehouse was chosen 26th overall after a huge offensive season in the Alliance league.

Stonehouse was chosen 26th overall after a huge offensive season in the Alliance league.

He was fifth in regular-season scoring with 22-32-54 totals in 32 games for the Elgin-Middlesex Minor Midget AAA Chiefs in 2019-20.

67’s general manager James Boyd called him one of the fastest players available in the 2020 draft.

“Brady is a high-energy skater who possesses an excellent skill set and a physical edge to his game,” Boyd said in a statement Wednesday.

Stonehouse also posted 15 goals and 14 assists in 16 playoff games in 2019-20.

Although this season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s been getting ready for his OHL debut for a while.

“I actually came to Ottawa on my own and figured out living arrangements on my own and was training with our trainer, Sean Young, and skating with a couple guys, like Merrick Rippon, Cedrick Andree and Mitch Hoelscher,” Stonehouse said on OHL Futures Watch. “It was good to get a feeling of what they do and get a year under my trainer.”