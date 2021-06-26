Stephens at Olympic trials after record-breaking season

After a record-breaking school year, Alison Stephens is ready to do her best again at the Canadian senior track and field championships.

Stephens kept beating her personal-best this season while breaking the Little Rock Trojans’ discus record three times.

“I just want a personal-best, really. That’s all you can really ask for going to any meet. You can have number goals, and specific ones, but really you can’t be too upset with a personal-best.”

“Considering my circumstances – not having access to the gym as much, not being able to practise as much – I’m hoping to be technically sound,” she said about the trials. “I’d like to really have the things we’ve been working on in practice go well in a meet.

It will be her first competition since wrapping up a successful sophomore season just over a month ago at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The 19-year-old from Chatham will throw in the women’s discus at the Olympic trials Sunday in Montreal.

She placed eighth at the Sun Belt Conference outdoor championships with 47.83 metres, which has her seeded fifth for the Olympic trials. She also placed 10th in the hammer at the conference meet.

“I knew that I could throw farther before I got to the conference meet. I was just feeling really confident going into it,” she said. “I had a good week of practice and I got there and a personal-best is all you can ask for. Being able to do that at the meet where it matters the most was really gratifying.”

It was especially rewarding after how the season started. Her rookie outdoor season in 2020 was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so she had to get used to competing again this spring.

“We were working on things with my technique and I was throwing them out of sector constantly,” the Chatham-Kent Secondary School graduate said. “They were far throws, but they wouldn’t count, so that was really frustrating.

“But by the end of the year, we had kind of worked through it and I had worked on dealing with my nerves more. That was when my hard work really started to pay off.”

She’s already looking ahead to the 2021-22 season.

“I am so excited for next season,” said Stephens, who has three years of outdoor eligibility left. “I can’t wait to get back to school and just build off this momentum that I’ve gained at the end of last season and hopefully this coming weekend.

“I have very high expectations. I hope to crack 50 metres sometime next year. And I’m hoping that if I throw far enough this summer and while I’m at school I’ll be able to qualify for other provincial or national teams.”

She wants to represent Ontario at the 2022 Canada Summer Games or throw the discus for Canada at the World University Games.

“I still practise and compete in the hammer, just because it’s fun and I’m on the cusp of earning points at conference in hammer. … That, and you can’t practise discus every day. Might as well do something else,” she said, laughing.