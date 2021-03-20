St. Pierre will take Team Ontario experience to Nipissing

After his years with the Ontario Volleyball Association’s high-performance program, Gabe St. Pierre is used to sharing the court with elite players.

He’s eager to do the same in the OUA at Nipissing University.

The Grade 11 student at Chatham-Kent Secondary School has committed to the Lakers for the 2022-23 season.

“Something I have gained from Team Ontario that I can bring to the Lakers is my drive, or my motivation if you will,” St. Pierre said. “At Team Ontario events, you are always surrounded by the best in the province. In the OUA, it’s the same thing but on a much higher scale.

“I like to think I am very motivated and that as my team captain on my current team, I think I bring motivation and I motivate my own team. So I think I can do the same at Nip.”

St. Pierre, a former Chatham Ballhawks outside hitter, now plays club volleyball for the KW Predators. He was on Team Ontario Red last summer.

“Gabe is incredibly mature for his age and well aware of his path both academically and athletically,” Lakers head coach Eric Yung said. “His work ethic, athleticism, leadership, and winning pedigree will be a welcome addition to our program.