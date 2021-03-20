St. Pierre will take Team Ontario experience to Nipissing
After his years with the Ontario Volleyball Association’s high-performance program, Gabe St. Pierre is used to sharing the court with elite players.
Article content
After his years with the Ontario Volleyball Association’s high-performance program, Gabe St. Pierre is used to sharing the court with elite players.
He’s eager to do the same in the OUA at Nipissing University.
St. Pierre will take Team Ontario experience to Nipissing Back to video
The Grade 11 student at Chatham-Kent Secondary School has committed to the Lakers for the 2022-23 season.
“Something I have gained from Team Ontario that I can bring to the Lakers is my drive, or my motivation if you will,” St. Pierre said. “At Team Ontario events, you are always surrounded by the best in the province. In the OUA, it’s the same thing but on a much higher scale.
“I like to think I am very motivated and that as my team captain on my current team, I think I bring motivation and I motivate my own team. So I think I can do the same at Nip.”
St. Pierre, a former Chatham Ballhawks outside hitter, now plays club volleyball for the KW Predators. He was on Team Ontario Red last summer.
“Gabe is incredibly mature for his age and well aware of his path both academically and athletically,” Lakers head coach Eric Yung said. “His work ethic, athleticism, leadership, and winning pedigree will be a welcome addition to our program.
Advertisement
Article content
“There is no doubt Gabe will excel both on and off the court as soon as he steps foot on our campus. I look forward to continuing watching him grow over the next season.”
St. Pierre said the North Bay school is a good fit for him.
“The program, the team, the community and overall feel of Nip reminds me of my current Preds team,” he said. “I’ve realized at Nip it’s not just a team, it’s family.”
St. Pierre won gold with a regional team at the 2018 Ontario Summer Games.
“My goals for my university career are to be the starting left-side at Nip as soon as possible, whether it be my first or second year,” he said. “And of course to win an OUA championship.”