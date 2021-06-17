Southern Ontario Motor Speedway set for season opener

The green flag will finally drop at Southern Ontario Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Motor speedways are allowed to open in the first step of Ontario’s three-step COVID-19 reopening plan. However, spectators are not allowed.

Races will be streamed live on the speedway’s YouTube channel.

Test-and-tune sessions are scheduled Thursday night for Mini Mods, Mini Stocks and Thunder Stocks, and Friday night for UMP Modifieds, UMP Late Models and sprint cars.

Six people – one driver and five crew members – are allowed for each car. Crew members can’t be younger than 14 years old.

Five classes – Mini Mods, Mini Stocks, Thunder Stocks, UMP Modifieds and UMP Late Models – will be on the track Saturday. Races start at 7 p.m.

The speedway, formerly known as South Buxton Raceway, hasn’t hosted races since August 2019 when a structure fire forced the cancellation of the final five nights of racing, including all championship races and the annual Fall Shootout.

The entire 2020 season was cancelled because of the pandemic.

The 2019 season was the first under new owners Henry Kroeker and Maria Reimer, who bought the track in December 2018 and renamed it.