Sasseville chasing spot on Olympic team

“But I think realistically for myself that 2024 would be my year,” said Sasseville, a two-time bronze medallist at the 2019 world junior championships. “This year, I think, is just having the great experience of Olympic trials. That’s what I’m going for. But in three years I would like to head for it.”

Like everyone else at the twice-postponed meet, she’d love to make the national team going to the Tokyo Games.

She’s seeded fourth for the 100-metre butterfly (59.76 seconds) on Saturday and sixth for the 200 butterfly (2:14.51) on Tuesday.

“I’m honestly just looking to swim fast again,” she said. “It’s been a year of no racing, so it’s going to be good to just get back up on the blocks and have an actual competition environment. Obviously a best time would be great, but that’s definitely always the goal – a best time. We’ll see what we can do.”

The 18-year-old from Chatham is excited to finally be back in the water at the Canadian Olympic trials that begin Saturday in Toronto.

If she doesn’t earn a trip to Tokyo, the Olympic trials will be Sasseville’s last meet before she leaves for her rookie season at the University of Southern California.

She wasn’t upset when the trials were postponed in April and again in May. She never expected them to be held on time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think it’s really affected me too much,” she said. “I was never caught off-guard and, to be honest, I’m kind of happy it got moved to the end of this (2020-21) year. It gave more time for preparation and this year’s a bit of a crazy one. It’s good to have more time.”

Because of safety restrictions, each event at the invitation-only Olympic trials has a maximum of 20 swimmers. There will be no spectators in the stands or coaches on the deck.

The trials are at the Pan Am Sports Centre, where Sasseville swam in a test event last month. But that wasn’t a normal competition. Neither are her monthly time trials with the Ontario Swim Academy.

“It never felt the same and you never go quite as fast just because you don’t have that same energy and that drive,” she said about the time trials.

“Some of my teammates were hitting really fast times, but, for myself, those were never my best performances. I wasn’t anywhere where I would expect to be in a normal year. I think that’s mainly because I wasn’t racing. I like that feeling of competition and I like racing and also having a goal and something to race for.”

Even as she pushed herself to swim faster, she couldn’t convince herself anything was at stake.

“You’re not as excited and you don’t have that adrenalin. It wasn’t really the same,” she said. “I’m grateful for the fact that we were able to do those because there’s lots of people who have been out of the water for a really long time now, so I’m just grateful to be in the water at all. But it was definitely not the same as an actual competition.”

Sasseville trains full-time in Toronto with the swim academy. She’s a Chatham Y Pool Shark but will represent Whitby Swimming at the Olympic trials because the Pool Sharks were off this season.