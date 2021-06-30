Equestrian Chris von Martels of Ridgetown will compete in dressage at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

As he chased a spot on Team Canada for the 2015 Pan Am Games, equestrian Chris von Martels had bigger goals in mind.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“I still have the world championships and the Olympics in my sights,” the Ridgetown native told the Chatham Daily News.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ridgetown's von Martels to ride at Olympic Games Back to video

He wasn’t selected for the 2016 Rio Summer Games, but the 38-year-old dressage competitor is heading to Tokyo after being nominated by Equestrian Canada for his first Olympic team.

Von Martels rides Eclips, which he owns with Barbara Soederhuizen.

“He is really a horse of a lifetime,” von Martels said to Dressage News in 2020. “He has everything from quality, but his biggest strength is his personality. He always gives his best and wants to be a winner.

“It is very easy to get out of bed in the morning knowing that he is waiting in the stable to ride. I enjoy every minute in and out of the saddle with him.”

The official Canadian equestrian team will be announced in early July after being approved by the Canadian Olympic Committee’s team selection committee.

In 2015, von Martels won two medals at the Pan Am Games in Toronto. It was his debut at a major Games and his first time on a senior national team.

He rode Zilverstar to a bronze in the individual dressage final and won a silver with Belinda Trussell, Megan Lane and Brittany Fraser in team dressage.

He was later named the Equine Canada equestrian of the year and Dressage Canada athlete of the year for 2015.

Von Martels is based in Wellington, Fla., where he sells and trains horses at the Von Martels Dressage equestrian facility. His family has worked with horses for generations.

He’s a veteran of the Grand Prix circuit run by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports, or Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI). He and Eclips won a FEI Grand Prix freestyle event in April in North Carolina.