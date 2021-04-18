PJHL cancels 2020-21 season

The Provincial Junior Hockey League has finally pulled the plug on the 2020-21 season.

The 63-team junior C league hasn’t played any official games since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we did everything possible it became evidently clear that a season would not be possible with all the COVID restrictions,” said a PJHL news release. “With many municipalities removing their ice and using their arenas as vaccination clinics, our teams were without ice to practise or play. And with a league our size the time to operate a season and then some form of playoffs became nearly impossible.”

The league’s board of directors, staff and teams are now planning for the 2021-22 season “with hopes for a complete return to traditional hockey,” the release said.

