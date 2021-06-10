Parry Awards to honour top student-athletes

There were no high school sports this year, but there will still be winners.

Daily News staff
Dr. Jack Parry
Although all sports were cancelled in the 2020-21 high school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the top graduating student-athletes in Chatham-Kent will again be honoured.

The winners of the annual Dr. Jack Parry Awards will be announced Friday morning on CKXS-FM (99.1). The in-person ceremony has been called off for the second consecutive year.

The awards are for athletic success, academic excellence, and contributions to the school and community.

The two winners – one male and one female – each receive a $1,000 scholarship courtesy of the Parry family.

Each school can nominate one male and one female. There are 14 nominees this year, six below the limit.

Camille Blain of Chatham-Kent and Brady Grubb of Lambton-Kent were last year’s winners.

The awards have been presented since 1994 in Parry’s memory.

He was a Chatham anesthetist who received the Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery in the Second World War.

He won the 1942 Grey Cup with the Toronto RCAF Hurricanes. He made the 1948 Canadian Olympic track and field team but didn’t compete because of an injury. He also played baseball with the London Majors and was scouted by the Cleveland Indians.

He’s been inducted into the Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame and Western University’s W Club Hall of Fame.

Emma Pegg, Chatham-Kent Secondary School, 2021 Dr. Jack Parry Award nominee. (Contributed Photo)
Jenesse Blomme, Ursuline College Chatham, 2021 Dr. Jack Parry Award nominee. (Contributed Photo)
Kerrigan Jacques, John McGregor Secondary School, 2021 Dr. Jack Parry Award nominee. (Contributed Photo)
Megan Berkvens, Wallaceburg District Secondary School, 2021 Dr. Jack Parry Award nominee. (Contributed Photo)
Kyra Vellinga, Chatham Christian High School, 2021 Dr. Jack Parry Award nominee. (Contributed Photo)
Mya Duffy, Ridgetown District High School, 2021 Dr. Jack Parry Award nominee. (Contributed Photo)
Kaitlin Nevills, Lambton-Kent Composite School, 2021 Dr. Jack Parry Award nominee. (Contributed Photo)
Lisa Friesen, Tilbury District High School, 2021 Dr. Jack Parry Award nominee. (Contributed Photo)
Logan Smith, Chatham-Kent Secondary School, 2021 Dr. Jack Parry Award nominee. (Contributed Photo)
Clarke Denomy, Ursuline College Chatham, 2021 Dr. Jack Parry Award nominee. (Contributed Photo)
Cody Johnston, Wallaceburg District Secondary School, 2021 Dr. Jack Parry Award nominee. (Contributed Photo)
Eli Jobin, John McGregor Secondary School, 2021 Dr. Jack Parry Award nominee. (Contributed Photo)
Jonny Vanek, Lambton-Kent Composite School, 2021 Dr. Jack Parry Award nominee. (Contributed Photo)
Braden Hoogstad, Chatham Christian High School, 2021 Dr. Jack Parry Award nominee. (Contributed Photo)
