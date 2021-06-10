There were no high school sports this year, but there will still be winners.

Article content

Although all sports were cancelled in the 2020-21 high school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the top graduating student-athletes in Chatham-Kent will again be honoured.

Parry Awards to honour top student-athletes

The winners of the annual Dr. Jack Parry Awards will be announced Friday morning on CKXS-FM (99.1). The in-person ceremony has been called off for the second consecutive year.

The awards are for athletic success, academic excellence, and contributions to the school and community.

The two winners – one male and one female – each receive a $1,000 scholarship courtesy of the Parry family.

Each school can nominate one male and one female. There are 14 nominees this year, six below the limit.

Camille Blain of Chatham-Kent and Brady Grubb of Lambton-Kent were last year’s winners.

The awards have been presented since 1994 in Parry’s memory.

He was a Chatham anesthetist who received the Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery in the Second World War.

He won the 1942 Grey Cup with the Toronto RCAF Hurricanes. He made the 1948 Canadian Olympic track and field team but didn’t compete because of an injury. He also played baseball with the London Majors and was scouted by the Cleveland Indians.

He’s been inducted into the Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame and Western University’s W Club Hall of Fame.