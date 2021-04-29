OHL to determine draft order with first lottery
The Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday its first lottery will be held to determine the order for its annual draft June 4-5.
All teams will have an equal chance to land the first overall pick in the lottery Wednesday, May 5. The proceedings will begin at 7 p.m. on the OHL’s YouTube channel.
The order of selection will be determined by a computerized random number generator.
“It’s just the fairest way to do it in this time,” Sarnia Sting general manager Dylan Seca said. “It’s the best option that we could all ask for.
“I’d love to create the argument that we should have been guaranteed a pick in a certain spot, but I think they looked at all kinds of options and just figured this was the only way to do it that made sense, which is fine. We’re good with whatever.”
Unlike in previous years, teams will draft 2005-born players in a serpentine fashion. The order in the first round will be reversed for the second and then alternate in each subsequent round.
Draft order is normally based on the regular-season standings, but this season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the end of the day, it is what it is and we’re happy to have it,” Seca said. “We’re glad that it’s taking place.
“I’m happy for these ’05 kids who’ve had a really tough year. Obviously I think they’ve all wondered and worried, ‘Will a draft take place?’ For them to have their day is exciting.”
Rounds 1 to 3 will be held Friday, June 4, starting at 7 p.m. Rounds 4 to 15 will be on Saturday, June 5, beginning at 9 a.m.
“I really like that format. I think it will be interesting,” Seca said. “The day’s always been pretty long. We’ve always thought that having a Friday night opportunity would be creating a captive audience.”
There’s a better chance fans can follow the draft on a Friday night than on a Saturday morning and afternoon, he said.
“That’s a good prime-time opportunity,” Seca said. “I really like the idea. We’ll see if it has enough weight and it goes well, we could keep it maybe.”
The OHL under-18 draft will be held Wednesday, June 9, Seca said.