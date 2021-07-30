No medal for Nicholas as Canada misses Olympic quarter-finals
Canada’s women’s rugby sevens team, the defending bronze medallists from Rio 2016, will not medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
In a shocking turn of events, the Canadians dropped their final pool game versus France 31-0, before watching China thump Japan 29-0 and then the Russian Olympic Committee team lose badly, but not by quite enough, to New Zealand.
The Russians lost 33-0. If the Kiwis had scored one more point, the Canadians would have gone through.
But for Canada to even be in such a desperate position was mind-boggling.
Blenheim’s Breanne Nicholas kicked a convert as Canada beat Brazil 45-0 in a placement game Friday.
Canada will play Kenya for ninth place Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadians were the third-best team in the world. Sure, the Americans, the French and even the Russians were nipping at their heels, but this was a team with a strong identity: strong defensive play and solid, calculated attacking.
That all evaporated in Tokyo, in embarrassing fashion. Even with the realities of COVID-19 turning the sporting world upside down, it should never have gone like this.
The Canadians had too much talent, too much financial support, too much of everything.
But a shock loss to Fiji to close Day 1 of the Tokyo tournament was a warning sign. The Fijian men may be two-time gold medallists but the women’s program has long been an afterthought in the island nation, drawing from just a few hundred registered players.
Canada, with all their backing, all their recruiting, were the heavy favourites against Fiji.
France, though, was another story. A strong women’s rugby nation, their sevens squad has underwhelmed at times but they have always proved to be a stout opponent for Canada.
But in Friday’s early game against the French, everything just looked worse than it did versus Fiji. France dominated from start to finish to shut out Canada 31-0.
The French opened the scoring just a minute into the game, as Seraphine Okemba ran a straight line and no Canadian defender even put a hand on her. That would be a theme all game long: Canada, once one of the most aggressive defensive teams in the women’s game, was suddenly a passive bunch.
Even with the ball in their own hands, they were a similar story. An early direct run by Karen Paquin, one of the stars of the 2016 bronze-medal-winning Canadian team, had no one running with her and the ball was turned over.
In the second half, their best scoring chance was by Ghislaine Landry, who darted around the side of a ruck but was tracked down with about 20 metres to go. Again, there was no support and the French repelled the attack.
The lack of conviction in all spaces from the Canadians was evident in turnstile defence from veterans Britt Benn in the first half — on the second French try, by Anne-Cecile Ciofani — and in the second half by Landry, on France’s fourth try.
France also got tries from Jade Ulutele, Chloe Jacquet and Carla Neisen. Their win locked in first place in the group, while Fiji finished second, securing their spot by destroying Brazil.
Canada finished third in the group and had to see how the rest of the tournament played out, their -12 points difference in the end not good enough to fill one of the two quarter-final spots left to the top two third-place finishers.
The Canadians can still finish ninth, but that’s far below their standard. The post-mortems must begin in earnest, even before the games are over.
The players revolted last winter against the only coach they’d ever known. They got what they wanted, a change in leadership, but was the balance between coaching and veteran player leadership thrown too far out of whack?
At first glance, one might conclude so — and in even in a messed up COVID-19 reality, one likely stands a strong chance of being at least somewhat right.
— With files from the Daily News