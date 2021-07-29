Nicholas, Greenshields split first two rugby sevens games with Canada

After Canada’s women’s rugby sevens team laid down a statement to open pool play at Tokyo 2020, they landed probably the biggest dud in the history of their program.

Facing Brazil in their first truly competitive match since February 2020, the Canadians started slowly on Thursday morning at Tokyo Stadium but by full time had raced away to a 33-0 win.

Seeded third and the defending bronze medallists from Rio, the Canadians would have been heartened by how their game developed over the course of the match.

But their second game has raised serious questions about their medal chase, as the Canadians dropped a shocking 26-12 loss to Fiji.

Blenheim’s Breanne Nicholas and Sarnia’s Julia Greenshields of Team Canada are playing at the Olympics for the first time. Neither made the scoresheet in the first two games.

It has to be understood: while Fiji’s men are now two-time gold medallists in Olympic rugby sevens competition, the women’s team, known as the Fijiana, are positively minor league in both profile, player depth and funding.

Canadian coach Mick Byrne chose to start some of his younger players against Fiji, leaving veterans Ghislaine Landry, Kayla Moleschi, Britt Benn and Charity Williams on the bench to start.

Where it was youthful nerves or something else, the Canadians looked remarkably naive on defence in the first half, with no one taking the initiative at crucial moments while most tackle attempts made by the Canadians were ineffective.

They’ll need to get their defensive posture sorted if they’re to have any hope of landing another medal. The Canadian women won bronze in Rio in 2016.