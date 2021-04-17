Almost three decades after his first round at Maple City Country Club, Mark DeActis can still remember how special it felt.

Article content

Almost three decades after his first round at Maple City Country Club, Mark DeActis can still remember how special it felt.

He was a 13-year-old wowed by the club’s allure.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New chapter begins at Maple City Country Club Back to video

“It was my first private club experience,” he said. “I never forgot what it felt like to come onto the grounds. It was a privilege to play here.

“As a junior, I got my first hole-in-one here. I’ve always had fond memories of the club.”

The 41-year-old Ridgetown native hopes to create many more memories as the club’s new general manager and director of golf.

The Chatham club began a new season Monday with several changes at the top. Matt Robertson has been promoted to head pro and Greg Brown is the new course superintendent.

Head pro and manager John Dengel and greens superintendent John Pickard retired at the end of 2020. Each spent more than 40 years at Maple City.

“Both Johns (are) highly respected,” DeActis said. “They’ve done a marvellous job in their 40-plus-years tenure here at the club. My objective is to just take what they’ve built and offer our membership a wonderful experience.”