Montour signs three-year deal with Panthers

Brandon Montour is in win-now mode and he likes that the Florida Panthers are, too.

The former Chatham-Kent AAA Cyclones defenceman has re-signed with the Panthers for three years after being a trade-deadline pickup last season.

“We have a good team and we believe we can do some damage heading into the season,” said the former Tilbury resident. “Once playoff comes, I think anything can happen and we have the team to do it. I believe in us.”

His deal is worth $10.5 million, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.

Montour, 27, helped the Panthers place second in the Central Division and push the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning to six games in a first-round playoff series after being acquired from the last-place Sabres in April.

He felt at home in Sunrise, Fla., immediately after arriving from Buffalo.

“Those first couple of days, … the group and the staff, top to bottom, make you feel so comfortable. I think that’s the main thing,” he said. “I felt like I was one of the guys right away and that’s what you want coming in.

“And then going from that, on the ice you could see the team that we have and the talent we have. That is obviously another big thing. I wanted to find something where I’m on a winning team, a team that wants to win now, and obviously we’re at that point here where we want to make another step forward.”

Montour had two goals, two assists and a plus-eight rating in 12 games with the Panthers. He finished with seven goals and 11 assists in 50 games last season.

“After joining the Panthers at the deadline this past season, Brandon impressed us with his character, skill set, tenacity and passion,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said in a statement. “We are excited to have him return to the Panthers as an important element of our defensive core.”

The six-foot, 194-pound Montour hails from Ohsweken. He’s also played with the Anaheim Ducks in his five-year NHL career and has 109 points in 293 regular-season games.

Montour was a two-time all-star in the American Hockey League and won a silver medal with Canada at the 2019 IIHF world championship.