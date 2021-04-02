Montour sets NHL record in Sabres' long-awaited win

Article content

Montour puts name in NHL record book

After helping to end the Buffalo Sabres’ 18-game losing streak with his record-setting performance, ex-Chatham-Kent Cyclones defenceman Brandon Montour is aiming for more Ws.

The Sabres will try to extend their point streak to four games Saturday against the New York Rangers. They’re 1-0-2 in their last three games, including a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

Montour set an NHL record for the fastest consecutive short-handed goals by a defenceman when he scored two goals 37 seconds apart in the third period.

“Regardless of the two goals – that’s obviously nice to have – but it was a tough stretch,” he said. “You never want to lose, especially the streak we had there. Everybody was talking about it.”

But, he added, the players have stuck together.

“The guys have been positive,” he said. “The guys have been trying to pick each other up after every game and we’re doing a great job of that.”