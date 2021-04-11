Montour in playoff race after trade to Panthers
Brandon Montour is out of the basement and knocking on the penthouse door.
The former Chatham-Kent AAA Cyclones defenceman has been traded from the NHL-worst Buffalo Sabres to the Florida Panthers, who were only one point out of the Central Division lead when the deal was made Saturday.
The Panthers acquired the fifth-year NHLer for a third-round pick in this year’s draft.
“Brandon is a capable and talented right-shot defenceman who will have an immediate impact on our club,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said in a statement. “His two-way acumen and ability to play important minutes make him an exciting addition to the Panthers.”
Montour, who turned 27 on Sunday, has five goals and nine assists in 38 games this season. He’s scored four goals in his last seven games.
He set a record for the fastest two short-handed goals by a defenceman in NHL history when he scored a pair 37 seconds apart March 31.
“He’s a pretty skilled defenceman,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said after Saturday’s loss in Dallas. “He can help us with the puck and offensive game. Moves puck pretty well. Good addition and looking forward to seeing him soon.”
The six-foot, 194-pound Montour has 29 goals and 105 points in 281 NHL regular-season games.
The former Tilbury resident began his NHL career in the 2016-17 season with the Anaheim Ducks, who drafted him in the second round in 2014.
He was a two-time American Hockey League all-star before sticking with the Ducks. They traded him to the Sabres in February 2019.
He won a silver medal with Canada at the 2019 IIHF world championship.
“He’s a good player,” Panthers defenceman Radko Gudas said. “… I remember playing against him and he was always a big energy guy with good shot and always wanted to be up in the play to help the forwards to create more scoring chances.
“Obviously I’m looking forward to meeting him and play some hockey with him.”
The Panthers were looking for another defenceman after losing star blue-liner Aaron Ekblad two weeks ago with a broken left leg. The brother of former Chatham Maroons goalie Darien Ekblad is expected to miss at least the rest of the regular season.
Montour, of Ohsweken, will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.
“He was a lot of fun to be around,” Sabres head coach Don Granato said to NHL.com. “He is competitive, brings a lot of energy, a lot of life. … We knew this was a possibility. Obviously his contract status and where we’re at, so no surprise for the players and the guys. Through this, Brandon was incredible. … He was a true pro and is a true pro. Of course you don’t like losing guys like that, but we all understand and it’s part of our game.”
The Panthers (26-12-4) were in third place in the Central Division, two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes, after Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Stars. They’ll play again Tuesday in Dallas.