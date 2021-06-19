Matteis, Van Herk swimming at Canadian Olympic trials







Quinn Matteis has spent more time out of the water than he'd like this past year. The pandemic-related shutdowns cost him some training. A broken leg last winter cost him more. The 16-year-old from Chatham finally returned to the pool this month, just in time for the Canadian Olympic swim trials that begin Saturday in Toronto. "This year has definitely come with a lot of struggles," he said. Matteis is seeded 17th for the 400-metre freestyle (4:03.97) on Saturday and 13th for the 1,500 freestyle (16:03.73) on Monday. Brendan Van Herk of Cedar Springs, Genevieve Sasseville of Chatham and Shona Branton of Port Lambton will also compete. Van Herk, of the Blenheim Blast, is seeded 10th in the 400 individual medley (4:27.96), 12th in the 200 butterfly (2:04.40) and 20th in the 200 IM (2:06.83). He posted three top-10 finishes for the Regina Cougars at the 2020 U Sports national university championships.

Matteis's injury cost him three months. He's happy with his progress since getting back in the water. "I've definitely made a lot of leaps towards back where I should be at," he said this week. "I was talking to my dad today and I was surprised with the progression that I've made within the last 2½ weeks." Matteis will be one of the youngest swimmers in his events at the Olympic trials. He's eyeing a spot on a junior national team rather than the Tokyo Games. The 2024 Paris Olympics are a long-term goal. "Going to this one is just getting the experience and the understanding of what the true, true national meet feels like at the highest level of Canada," he said. Matteis, a Chatham Y Pool Shark, has been with the Windsor Aquatic Club this past year. He now goes to Essex for his daily workouts. A carded athlete, he's balanced his high-level training with completing Grade 11 at Ursuline College Chatham. "It seems to be a lot of mental strength and a lot of time management," he said. "It's definitely a daunting task in ensuring that you don't let one thing engulf you too much or else it can make the rest suffer as a toll. "I usually try ensuring that I have enough time to either get my school work done or get prepped to go to practice. That way I'm in the right mindset. If not, that can ruin a whole practice. I like trying to plan out exactly what time I want to do things at." The leg injury disrupted those plans. He was skating on the Thames River when he hit a divot, breaking his left fibula and tearing most of the ligaments in his left ankle.

Matteis is still working to get back to his best times. He'll be going off muscle memory at the trials. "I'm getting closer to where I should be at in practice," he said, "slowly working down the pace back to my normals and trying to improve on stroke quality instead of stroke speed because I can't rely on the same things that I used to because of my injury." He usually relies a lot on his kick. It isn't back to 100 per cent yet, so he's learning to pull more water to make up the difference. "Hopefully from this I can learn and continue to keep that high stroke quality for my pull and catch to ensure that I can improve the speed of it even more to an extent that I wouldn't have been able to before," he said.

