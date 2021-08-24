Maroons sign two American players

The Chatham Maroons have reached across the border for their two latest signings.

Goalie Brenden Stroble, 19, is from Livonia, Mich., and defenceman Colin Whaley, 18, is from Adrian, Mich.

Stroble made the Division 2 All-State first team in 2019-20 playing for Livonia Stevenson High School. He has also played in the Michigan Development Hockey League.

“Brenden is a great person and teammate, loves the game of hockey, and wants to get to the highest level of hockey possible,” Maroons head coach and general manager Tyler Roeszler said in a statement. “He is very efficient in the crease, has great instincts, has the ability to play big in the net and comes from a winning culture in Michigan.”

The six-foot-one, 195-pound Whaley had nine points in 23 games last season for Meijer AAA 18U in the North American Prospects Hockey League.

“Colin is a selfless teammate and great person,” Roeszler said. “He competes very hard, has elite skating ability and is a puck-moving defenceman. He is driven to play college hockey in the U.S. and develop his game in Chatham to maximize his abilities.”

The Maroons continue training camp Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. at Thames Campus Arena.

They’re scheduled to play their first exhibition games in a home-and-home series with the Flyers on Thursday, Sept. 9, in Leamington and Sunday, Sept. 12, at Chatham Memorial Arena at 3:30 p.m.

They’ll begin the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League regular season by visiting the Komoka Kings on Saturday, Sept. 25, and hosting the St. Marys Lincolns on Sunday, Sept. 26, at Memorial Arena at 3:30 p.m.