Maroons' roster almost full with mix of veterans and rookies

The Chatham Maroons want to open training camp with a full roster already in place.

They’re off to a good start after head coach and general manager Tyler Roeszler announced Monday the 18 players who are already signed for the 2021-22 season in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

“It’s a good mix of older, veteran guys and young, hungry rookies that are going to come in and push to make our team better,” Roeszler said.

The 2020-21 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Maroons were able to practise for a few months.

They have 12 players back from last season, although only six have ever played a game in a Maroons uniform.

Four players – defenceman Ryan McKim and forwards Lucas Fancy, Cam Symons and Blake Boudreau – return from the 2019-20 team.

Forward Cam Welch and defenceman Craig Spence have also played for the Maroons, but each was reacquired in the past year after playing elsewhere in 2019-20.

Forwards Matt Cunningham of Chatham, Bhrett Hibbert of St. Thomas, Brody Fraleigh of Wallaceburg and Austen VenHuizen of Chatham, defenceman Warren Clark of Windsor and goalie Luka Dobrich of Belle River are the six newcomers who were around last season. Cunningham, Hibbert and Fraleigh have junior experience.

“We played intrasquad games, so they know a lot of our systems and how we want to play, but also the culture and what we expect from them as players on the team and teammates,” Roeszler said. “And obviously they know what our practice habits are.

“I think it’s definitely an advantage having those guys around last year. They already know what’s expected of them coming into this coming year.”