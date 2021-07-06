Maroons' roster almost full with mix of veterans and rookies
The Chatham Maroons want to open training camp with a full roster already in place.
Article content
The Chatham Maroons want to open training camp with a full roster already in place.
Article content
They’re off to a good start after head coach and general manager Tyler Roeszler announced Monday the 18 players who are already signed for the 2021-22 season in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.
Maroons' roster almost full with mix of veterans and rookies
“It’s a good mix of older, veteran guys and young, hungry rookies that are going to come in and push to make our team better,” Roeszler said.
The 2020-21 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Maroons were able to practise for a few months.
They have 12 players back from last season, although only six have ever played a game in a Maroons uniform.
Four players – defenceman Ryan McKim and forwards Lucas Fancy, Cam Symons and Blake Boudreau – return from the 2019-20 team.
Forward Cam Welch and defenceman Craig Spence have also played for the Maroons, but each was reacquired in the past year after playing elsewhere in 2019-20.
Forwards Matt Cunningham of Chatham, Bhrett Hibbert of St. Thomas, Brody Fraleigh of Wallaceburg and Austen VenHuizen of Chatham, defenceman Warren Clark of Windsor and goalie Luka Dobrich of Belle River are the six newcomers who were around last season. Cunningham, Hibbert and Fraleigh have junior experience.
“We played intrasquad games, so they know a lot of our systems and how we want to play, but also the culture and what we expect from them as players on the team and teammates,” Roeszler said. “And obviously they know what our practice habits are.
“I think it’s definitely an advantage having those guys around last year. They already know what’s expected of them coming into this coming year.”
Article content
The six brand-new players are forwards David Brown of Blenheim, Nolan Miller of London, Jonas Youssef of Belle River and Ian Campbell of Ridgetown, and defencemen Noah Szabo of St. Thomas and Ty Durston of Dorchester. Brown is 16 years old, Campbell is 18 and the others are 17.
Last season, only signed players were allowed to practise and play with teams. There’s been no word from the league about a policy for this season, but teams are assuming players will again need to be signed in order to skate, Roeszler said.
“We’re basically operating that we’ll have to have our team ready to go once the ice is opened up, hopefully at the start of August,” he said.
The rest of the roster will be finalized this summer.
“We have a good core of our team signed already and now it’s just filling in a few spots,” Roeszler said.
He went after players who can skate well and be relentless on the puck.
“The way we want to play is always pressuring on the puck, being hard to play against, using our speed and playing as five-man units on the ice,” Roeszler said.