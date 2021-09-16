Maroons rookies' confidence growing in pre-season

Lucas Fancy and David Brown each scored twice in the Chatham Maroons’ 7-5 win over the LaSalle Vipers in the GOJHL pre-season Wednesday,

So what if it’s only the pre-season?

Lucas Fancy is still elated to be back on the ice.

The Chatham Maroons co-captain had a huge smile when he talked about finally playing again even if his first game in 18 months was just an exhibition.

“It’s still a hockey game,” he said. “I just love being out there.”

Fancy and David Brown each scored twice Wednesday as the Maroons beat the Vipers 7-5 at the Vollmer Recreation Complex in LaSalle.

The Maroons will take a 3-0-0 record into their Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League pre-season finale against the Leamington Flyers at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Chatham Memorial Arena.

Fancy, 20, made his pre-season debut last Sunday at home versus the Vipers.

“I’ve had this one circled on my calendar, even though it’s pre-season,” the Charing Cross native said at the time. “… It felt good to be back, absolutely. It was fun.”

The Maroons were the only Western Conference team that didn’t play an exhibition game in 2020-21 before the season was cancelled. Many other GOJHL clubs were able to face off against teams from their public health unit.

“We’ve been scrimmaging as a team and stuff, but obviously that’s not the same,” Fancy said. “Getting into real game situations, it’s a lot more fun. High action and good to be back.”

Fellow veteran forwards Evan Wells and Cameron Symons also scored for the Maroons in Wednesday’s win. Rookie Noah Szabo potted their first goal and Owen Sculthorp had three assists.

Brenden Stroble stopped eight of 11 shots before he was replaced midway through the second period by Luka Dobrich, who stopped 18 of 20.