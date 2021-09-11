Maroons building chemistry in pre-season games
The Chatham Maroons are using their four exhibition games to build chemistry on a young team with only four players back from their last real season in 2019-20.
Scores don’t mean much in the pre-season, but the games do.
Head coach and general manager Tyler Roeszler plans to use largely the same line combinations at home Sunday as he did in Thursday’s 4-1 win in Leamington.
“Obviously there’ll be some guys coming in and some guys coming out, but, for the most part, some lines will stay intact and then other lines, even if guys are coming in, we still keep two of the three always together,” Roeszler said.
“I think that’s important, especially right now when we’re trying to build line chemistry and guys are getting used to playing with each other. We’ll keep things pretty consistent.”
The Maroons will host the LaSalle Vipers at 3:30 p.m. at Chatham Memorial Arena.
They’ll also visit LaSalle on Wednesday and host the Leamington Flyers on Sunday, Sept. 19.
Eight signed players were out of the Maroons’ lineup for the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League pre-season opener. More will be playing Sunday.
Veterans Cameron Welch and Cameron Symons combined with unsigned rookie Cameron Graham to form a standout line Thursday, said Roeszler.
“They really got us off to a good start,” he said. “They had a lot of zone time and they were heavy on pucks. It seemed like they were always in the offensive zone all game. They really set the tone for us.
“But I thought all the lines were good. They played with energy.”
Linemates Dylan Glinski and Owen Sculthorp scored the game’s first two goals. They were skating with fellow newcomer Bhrett Hibbert.
“They were really dangerous all night,” Roeszler said.
The line of Evan Wells, Brody Fraleigh and Jonas Youssef also had a goal, as did an all-16-year-old line with Connor Paronuzzi, David Brown and affiliate player Adrian Bosev.
“The Wells line and the Paronuzzi line – they were generating, they had the puck, they were supporting, so we were happy with all four lines,” Roeszler said.
He was also happy with a blue-line that had only one player (Ryan McKim) with junior B experience.
“They were really good,” Roeszler said. “They were on their toes, they were pinching, they were keeping plays alive in the offensive zone.
“I thought, especially after they got settled in after the first period, they were really good and made really good decisions, breaking pucks out and through the neutral zone.”
Rookie goalie Brenden Stroble may start again Sunday after his 29-save performance.
“He was fantastic. Made a lot of good saves,” Roeszler said.
The Maroons have already signed 23 players. That includes defenceman Craig Spence, who is still away with the OHL’s Mississauga Steelheads.
Sunday’s game will have a capacity limit of 350 people because of COVID-19 protocols. Tickets cost $5. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
Visitors must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination with a photo ID. If they’re not fully vaccinated, they must take a rapid test and show proof of a negative result within 12 hours of taking the test.
When the province’s vaccine certificate comes into effect Sept. 22, anyone 12 and older entering the arena must be fully vaccinated.
Visitors must also wear a mask unless they’re eating or drinking.