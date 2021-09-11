Maroons building chemistry in pre-season games

The Chatham Maroons are using their four exhibition games to build chemistry on a young team with only four players back from their last real season in 2019-20.

Scores don’t mean much in the pre-season, but the games do.

The Chatham Maroons are using their four exhibition tilts to build chemistry on a young team that has only four players back from their last real season in 2019-20.

Head coach and general manager Tyler Roeszler plans to use largely the same line combinations at home Sunday as he did in Thursday’s 4-1 win in Leamington.

“Obviously there’ll be some guys coming in and some guys coming out, but, for the most part, some lines will stay intact and then other lines, even if guys are coming in, we still keep two of the three always together,” Roeszler said.

“I think that’s important, especially right now when we’re trying to build line chemistry and guys are getting used to playing with each other. We’ll keep things pretty consistent.”

The Maroons will host the LaSalle Vipers at 3:30 p.m. at Chatham Memorial Arena.

They’ll also visit LaSalle on Wednesday and host the Leamington Flyers on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Eight signed players were out of the Maroons’ lineup for the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League pre-season opener. More will be playing Sunday.

Veterans Cameron Welch and Cameron Symons combined with unsigned rookie Cameron Graham to form a standout line Thursday, said Roeszler.

“They really got us off to a good start,” he said. “They had a lot of zone time and they were heavy on pucks. It seemed like they were always in the offensive zone all game. They really set the tone for us.

“But I thought all the lines were good. They played with energy.”