MacKinnon aims to finish NCAA career with a flourish

Brooke MacKinnon hopes to write a fairy tale finish at Walt Disney World. The Hartford Hawks senior from Chatham will tee off in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women's golf championship starting Friday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. She has high hopes after celebrating her first career NCAA tournament win last Sunday. "I definitely added a lot of confidence for this week," she said. "I got my putter confidence back, which is nice to have. I'm really looking forward to just playing well with warmer weather down here." The three-day MAAC championship is held annually at Disney's Magnolia Golf Course, but this year feels different for MacKinnon. "It's a little strange going into it for the senior year because it'll be my last tournament for a while," she said. "It's kind of weird taking it all in now." MacKinnon was named the MAAC women's golfer of the week Thursday for her victory at the Hartford/Gillette Invitational in Bloomfield, Conn. She shot a 1-over 73 for a three-stroke win.

"It was very cool," she said. "I knew that I would probably be close to the top. It was a tough course and then I made a few long putts coming in to save par. It's nice to be able to finish off my round well." The victory crossed the No. 1 item off her to-do list. "I did want to win a tournament going in to this semester, so I ticked that off," she said. "But I want to put up a strong showing at conference as well. I know that I can, so I'd like to play the way I know I can." Three of five Hawks haven't played at the MAAC championship, so they'll be looking to MacKinnon for advice on the Disney course. The Chatham-Kent Secondary School graduate has three top-10 results this spring. She's averaging 79.25 strokes per round, the second-best mark on the Hawks. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this hasn't been a typical senior year. MacKinnon stayed in Chatham and took online classes in the first semester. She returned to Hartford for the second semester in order to play golf, but she's still doing only online classes. "It doesn't quite feel like senior year, but now it's starting to hit, with this being my last (NCAA) golf tournament," she said. But maybe it won't be her last. If the Hawks win, they'll earn an automatic bid to the NCAA championship. "Our team has been playing well lately, so we definitely have a shot for this," MacKinnon said. "We just have to keep our heads clear and just play the way that we can, and I think we'll definitely have a chance on Sunday."

If the MAAC championship does mark the end of her NCAA career, MacKinnon doesn't plan to pick up her clubs again until she comes home. The Maple City Country Club member wants to play in some Ontario women's tournaments this summer. She's made the MAAC all-academic team for the third time with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. Even perfection wasn't enough to help MacKinnon reach one goal for next year, but she'll keep trying. "I did want to go to medical school," she said, "but I didn't get in, so I think I'm going to work and volunteer a little bit and then apply to medical school for the following year."

