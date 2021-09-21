Local roundup: Woodman signs with Elks, Carleton set for playoffs

Defensive back Josh Woodman of Chatham is back in the CFL with the Edmonton Elks.

The Elks have signed the 29-year-old free agent and put him on their suspended list.

Woodman played his first three CFL seasons in Edmonton from 2016 to 2018 and played with the B.C. Lions in 2019 after signing as a free agent.

He set career-highs with the Eskimos in 2018 in games played (18), defensive tackles (25) and special teams tackles (11).

Woodman is an Ursuline College Chatham graduate and a former Chatham-Kent Cougar. He was an all-Canadian at Western University.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound Woodman has played 42 CFL games.

The Elks’ next game is Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Ottawa.

Carleton, Lynx seeded third

Chatham’s Bridget Carleton and the Minnesota Lynx are seeded No. 3 for the WNBA playoffs after going 22-10 in the regular season.

The Lynx earned a first-round bye and will host a second-round matchup Sunday, Sept. 26, against a team to be determined.

Carleton had two points and two rebounds in an 83-77 win over the Washington Mystics in the season finale Sunday in Washington, D.C.

She also had three points, five assists and three rebounds in a 92-73 win over the Indiana Fever on Friday in Indianapolis.

Carleton finished her third WNBA season with averages of 4.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Goure scores at prospect tourney

Deni Goure of Grande Pointe scored for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the annual NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich., on Friday.