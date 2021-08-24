Local roundup: Webster second on tour, Negri wins Ontario gold

Blenheim’s Aidan Webster of Willow Ridge Golf & Country Club finished in second place overall in the collegiate men’s division on the Jamieson Junior Golf Tour.

Webster, who’s going into his sophomore season at Wisconsin-Parkside, was tied for first with Robert McVinnie of Beach Grove after Monday’s season finale at Beach Grove Golf & Country Club in Tecumseh. McVinnie won the three-hole playoff with three pars.

Chatham’s Mat Hawryluk of Maple City was fourth overall.

Alek Mauro of Essex won the season finale with a 3-under 69.

Marcus Jones of Ridgetown shot a 75 in the junior boys’ division to tie for second place, one stroke behind Konner McDermott of Belleview.

Tyler Hurtubise of Pointe West won the junior boys’ championship and Jones was ninth.

Rombouts win third straight tourney

Karolyn Rombouts of Maple City shot a 72 to tie Alyssa Cowling for first place in the junior girls’ division Monday on the Jamieson Junior Golf Tour at Beach Grove.

Rombouts won the season’s last three events.

Kyla Charlebois of Pointe West won the overall championship. Chatham’s Hannah Butzer of Maple City was sixth, Rombouts was seventh and Chatham’s Cadance Beuckelare was eighth in the points standings.

Negri strikes gold with hammer

Emma Negri of Blenheim won gold in the girls’ hammer at the Athletics Ontario under-16 championships on the weekend in St. Catharines.

Negri, 13, had a winning throw of 37.03 metres.

She narrowly missed another medal in the discus and was sixth in the shot put.

Negri will throw the discus and shot put again this weekend at Athletics Ontario’s West Region under-14 championships in Hamilton. She trains with the University of Windsor Athletics Club.