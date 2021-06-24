Local roundup: Swimmers make finals, Stephens at Olympic trials
Genevieve Sasseville of Chatham and Brendan Van Herk of Cedar Springs qualified for finals at the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic swim trials.
Sasseville, Van Herk swim in finals
Genevieve Sasseville of Chatham and Brendan Van Herk of Cedar Springs qualified for finals at the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic swim trials Tuesday in Toronto.
Sasseville was eighth in the women’s 200-metre butterfly in 2:17.19. It was her second finals appearance of the meet after placing 10th in the 100 butterfly Saturday.
Van Herk was 10th in the men’s 200 butterfly in 2:06.43.
Shona Branton of Port Lambton was 13th in the women’s 200 breaststroke in 2:44.55.
On Wednesday, Van Herk was 12th in the 400 individual medley in 4:36.78.
Stephens to throw at Olympic trials
Alison Stephens of Chatham will compete in women’s discus Sunday at the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic track and field trials in Montreal.
Stephens is ranked fifth with a distance of 47.83 metres.
The Chatham-Kent Secondary School graduate recently finished her sophomore year at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Carleton scores five in comeback win
Bridget Carleton of Chatham scored five points and grabbed four rebounds in the Minnesota Lynx’s 87-85 road win over the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday in the WNBA.
The Lynx erased an 18-point deficit en route to improving to 6-7.
They’ll host the Las Vegas Aces (10-3) on Friday.
Canniff supports Junior A request
Darrin Canniff of Chatham-Kent is the latest mayor to back the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s request to be reclassified as a Junior A league by the Ontario Hockey Association.
The mayors of Sarnia, Stratford, St. Catharines and Middlesex Centre have also publicly supported the GOJHL’s bid.
San Jose Sharks head coach Bob Boughner and Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith have thrown their support behind the bid as well.
Fans are asked to sign an online petition at gojhl.ca. The petition is scheduled to close Friday at noon.
PJHL plans to start new season Oct. 1
The Provincial Junior Hockey League has announced its 2021-22 season will begin Oct. 1.
Schedules are still being made for the junior C league’s eight divisions and have not been released.
The playoff format and dates also haven’t been announced.
The 2020-21 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019-20 season was stopped during the playoffs in mid-March.
Chatham-Kent has four teams – Blenheim Blades, Dresden Kings, Wallaceburg Thunderhawks and Wheatley Sharks – in the PJHL’s Bill Stobbs Division.
Sprint cars to visit motor speedway
The Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series is scheduled to visit Southern Ontario Motor Speedway on Saturday.
The regular classes – Mini Mods, Thunder Stocks, UMP Late Models and UMP Modifieds – will also be on the track.
Racing starts at 7 p.m. Spectators are still not allowed under Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan. Races will be shown on GForceTV.