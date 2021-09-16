Local roundup: Strikers win finale, Robinson off to Junior Grand Prix

The Chatham Strikers have clinched a top-three finish in the First Division of the London & Area Women’s Soccer League.

Local roundup: Strikers win finale, Robinson off to Junior Grand Prix

Try refreshing your browser.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

The Chatham Strikers can finish no lower than third in the First Division of the London & Area Women’s Soccer League.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

They clinched a top-three result with a 3-0 win over the Byron Fury in Wednesday’s season finale at St. Clair College’s Chatham campus field.

Brooke Foster posted her division-leading seventh shutout.

Call-up player Sierra Lapos opened the scoring off a pass from Alissa Burd at the 10-minute mark.

Burd scored her team-high fourth goal midway through the first half and Brooklyn Vandenbogaerde scored in the second half.

The win moved the Strikers (7-1-4) into first place. They’re one point ahead of the Alliance Crush (8-0-0), who have four games left.

Robinson to skate in Jr. Grand Prix

Alyssa Robinson of Ridgetown and ice dance partner Jake Portz will represent Canada at the ISU Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating event Sept. 22-25 in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Robinson and Portz, of Calgary’s Calalta Figure Skating Club, are in their second year together.

They placed seventh in junior dance at the Skate Canada Challenge virtual competition in January 2021.

Blades’ Wegrzyn scores winner

Brett Wegrzyn scored the winning goal midway through the third period as the Blenheim Blades beat the Wheatley Omstead Sharks 4-3 in the Provincial Junior Hockey League pre-season Wednesday.

Evan Minnie, Alex Webster and Connor Roth also scored for the Blades (2-0-1-0) in front of 186 fans at Wheatley Area Arena.

Braedon Caetano, Matt Thomas and Matt Carvalho replied for the Sharks (0-1-0-0).

Blades goalie Caleb Pinsonneault stopped all 10 shots he faced after replacing starter Jake Vancoillie, who stopped 13 of 16.