The Chatham Strikers will try to start a new winning streak when they visit the German Canadian Blaze on Wednesday in the London & Area Women's Soccer League.
Strikers’ streak ends with shutout
The Chatham Strikers will try to start a new winning streak when they visit London to play the German Canadian Blaze on Wednesday, Sept. 8, in the London & Area Women’s Soccer League.
Local roundup: Strikers' streak ends, Campbell Toyota wins silver
The Strikers are in third place in the First Division with a 5-1-4 record after their five-game winning streak ended in a 1-0 loss to the first-place Alliance FC Crush (7-0-0) on Wednesday at St. Clair College’s Chatham campus field.
All three Strikers starting defenders were injured, but Chatham managed to hold the visitors scoreless until the Crush scored at the 85-minute mark on a free kick.
The Strikers have two games left, including the season finale Wednesday, Sept. 15, against the Byron Fury at St. Clair College.
Carleton, Lynx make playoffs
Chatham’s Bridget Carleton and the Minnesota Lynx will go for a fifth consecutive win Saturday when the Washington Mystics visit Minneapolis.
Carleton led the Lynx with two steals and shared the team lead with four assists in a 66-57 home win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday.
She also had three points and two rebounds as the starting small forward.
The Lynx (17-9) have won 12 of their last 14 games.
They’ve clinched a playoff berth for the 11th straight season, the longest active streak in the WNBA and the second-longest streak in league history. Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve is the only coach to reach the WNBA playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons with the same franchise.
Campbell Toyota second in province
Campbell Toyota placed second in their men’s 50-and-over division at Slo-Pitch National’s Ontario championships last weekend in Niagara Falls.
The Markham Canadians beat Campbell 13-2 in the final.
Despite the loss, Campbell has qualified for the 2022 national championships in Brampton.
After going 2-1 in the preliminary round, Campbell began the playoffs by beating Kim’s Crew 16-15 in three extra innings and then scored 12 in the final inning to down the Average Joe’s 20-9.
Express leading First Division
The Chatham Express and Chatham Attack were scheduled to face off in a First Division matchup in the Western Ontario Soccer League on Friday night at St. Clair College’s Chatham campus.
The Express (6-1-2) were in first place going into their season finale. The third-place Attack (2-1-4) have two games left after Friday.
On Thursday, Mackenzie Boersema scored for the Chatham Storm in a 1-1 tie at the St. Marys Juggernauts in the Second Division.
The Storm are in third place with a 2-2-4 record.