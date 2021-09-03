Local roundup: Strikers' streak ends, Campbell Toyota wins silver

The Chatham Strikers will try to start a new winning streak when they visit the German Canadian Blaze on Wednesday in the London & Area Women’s Soccer League.

The Chatham Strikers will try to start a new winning streak when they visit London to play the German Canadian Blaze on Wednesday, Sept. 8, in the London & Area Women’s Soccer League.

The Strikers are in third place in the First Division with a 5-1-4 record after their five-game winning streak ended in a 1-0 loss to the first-place Alliance FC Crush (7-0-0) on Wednesday at St. Clair College’s Chatham campus field.

All three Strikers starting defenders were injured, but Chatham managed to hold the visitors scoreless until the Crush scored at the 85-minute mark on a free kick.

The Strikers have two games left, including the season finale Wednesday, Sept. 15, against the Byron Fury at St. Clair College.

Carleton, Lynx make playoffs

Chatham’s Bridget Carleton and the Minnesota Lynx will go for a fifth consecutive win Saturday when the Washington Mystics visit Minneapolis.

Carleton led the Lynx with two steals and shared the team lead with four assists in a 66-57 home win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday.

She also had three points and two rebounds as the starting small forward.

The Lynx (17-9) have won 12 of their last 14 games.

They’ve clinched a playoff berth for the 11th straight season, the longest active streak in the WNBA and the second-longest streak in league history. Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve is the only coach to reach the WNBA playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons with the same franchise.

Campbell Toyota second in province

Campbell Toyota placed second in their men’s 50-and-over division at Slo-Pitch National’s Ontario championships last weekend in Niagara Falls.