Local roundup: Sasseville, Branton prepare for Olympic Trials

Genevieve Sasseville of Chatham and Shona Branton of Port Lambton prepared for the Canadian Olympic Trials by swimming this week at the Take5 High Performance Test Event in Toronto.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a big edge in defensive points in their NHL North Division semifinal against the Montreal Canadiens.

Sasseville has committed to the University of Southern California starting in the 2021-22 season. Branton, a Wallaceburg Tartans alumna, attends Western University.

Sasseville and Branton have been invited to the Olympic Trials.

The meet took place Wednesday to Friday at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, which will also host the Olympic Trials on June 19-23.

Sasseville was fifth in the women’s 100-metre butterfly (1:01.28), sixth in the 200 butterfly (2:17.24) and 11th in the 50 freestyle (27.07). Branton was sixth in the women’s 100 breaststroke (1:13.85).

The Leafs’ defencemen have totalled 10 points, including one assist by Dresden’s T.J. Brodie, while the Canadiens have no points from their blue-line.

“Part of it is the nature of the playoffs,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “… It’s a lot harder to get to the net, so you tend to be shooting from greater distances and you’re trying to get traffic. It’s an easier way for defencemen to get involved.

“It just seems that’s the way the bounces have gone. We’ve scored on some things with distant shots that we’ve gotten sticks on or found a rebound.”

The Leafs lead 3-2 in the best-of-seven series going into Game 6 on Saturday in Montreal. They’ll try to bounce back from Thursday’s 4-3 overtime loss in Game 5.

Brodie has a plus-three rating in the series, tied for third on the Leafs behind co-leaders Morgan Rielly and Justin Holl, who are plus-four.

If necessary, Game 7 will be Monday in Toronto.

Griffith aiming for Pacific Division title

Right-winger Seth Griffith of Wallaceburg is one win away from a Pacific Division championship in the American Hockey League.

Griffith and the Bakersfield Condors are tied 1-1 with the Henderson Silver Knights going into Game 3 of the best-of-three division final Saturday in Las Vegas.

Griffith had one goal and two assists in a 3-2 overtime win in Game 1 on Wednesday. He was scoreless in a 6-3 loss in Game 2 on Thursday.

He’s second in playoff scoring with seven points in five games.

The AHL cancelled its Calder Cup championship because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the Pacific Division is holding playoffs.

Spitfires’ Ladd ready for final season

Defenceman Grayson Ladd of Kent Bridge is expected to be one of the Windsor Spitfires’ three overagers next season in the Ontario Hockey League.

Ladd has been with the Spitfires since they acquired him from the Kitchener Rangers as a rookie in the 2017-18 season.

“Junior is the best time of your life,” Ladd said to the Windsor Star. “… I think from the time I got drafted by Kitchener and played, it’s just an unbelievable feeling. You don’t want to take it for granted.”

He has 42 points in 153 career games.