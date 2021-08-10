Local roundup: Minor Bantams unbeaten, Rombouts wins again

The Chatham Minor Bantam Diamonds look ready to contend for another Ontario Baseball Association championship.

After winning the OBA minor peewee ‘A’ crown in 2019, they were denied a chance to defend their title as major peewees in 2020 when the OBA championships were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season, the Diamonds have moved up to the ‘AA’ level and are 6-0 in the OBA August Madness playoff tournament. They’ve outscored teams by a combined 61-6 while notching four mercy-rule wins and three shutouts.

They went 4-0 this past weekend in Toronto by beating Royal York 2-0, Martingrove Grey 13-0, Martingrove White 13-2 and Halton Hills 9-1.

The previous weekend, they beat the Royal York Cardinals 13-3 and Halton Hills 11-0 at Fergie Jenkins Field at Rotary Park.

The Diamonds will host the Martingrove teams this weekend – White at 7 p.m. Friday and Grey at 4 p.m. Saturday – at Fergie Jenkins Field.

The Diamonds are vying to be one of two teams to advance from their bracket to the next playoff round.

In their last 12 OBA games, the Diamonds have gone 12-0 while outscoring teams 148-11 with 10 mercies and six shutouts.

Rombouts wins second straight

Karolyn Rombouts of Maple City Country Club posted her second straight win and third of the season Monday on the Jamieson Junior Golf Tour.

Rombouts shot a 4-over 75 for a two-stroke victory in the junior girls’ division at Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor.

Chatham’s Hannah Butzer of Maple City shot a 77 to tie Vanessa Ardovini of Roseland for second place.

Rombouts also won the Widdifield Cup, which is awarded to the player with the lowest combined score in the Erie Shores and Ambassador events. The Florence native had a two-day score of 148.