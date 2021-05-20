Local roundup: McPherson wins MVP award, Carleton to face champs

Chalk up another award for Vermont Catamounts goalie Jessie McPherson of Chatham.

McPherson named Vermont’s MVP

The rookie phenom has won the most valuable player award on the Catamounts women’s hockey team.

McPherson made history this season as the first Vermont player to be named Hockey East’s rookie of the year.

McPherson started seven of 11 games this season for Vermont, posting a 1.57 goals-against average, .938 save percentage and 4-3-0 record.

Her three shutouts were the second-most in the NCAA among rookie netminders. She was also second among rookies in save percentage and fourth in GAA.

She won two Hockey East weekly awards and made the Hockey East all-rookie team.

Carleton scores four in Lynx’s loss

Bridget Carleton of Chatham had four points, one rebound and one steal for the Minnesota Lynx in an 86-75 road loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday in the WNBA.

Carleton started at small forward and played 20:10. She was 2-of-5 from the field.