Local roundup: McPherson wins MVP award, Carleton to face champs
McPherson named Vermont’s MVP
Chalk up another award for Vermont Catamounts goalie Jessie McPherson of Chatham.
The rookie phenom has won the most valuable player award on the Catamounts women’s hockey team.
McPherson made history this season as the first Vermont player to be named Hockey East’s rookie of the year.
McPherson started seven of 11 games this season for Vermont, posting a 1.57 goals-against average, .938 save percentage and 4-3-0 record.
Her three shutouts were the second-most in the NCAA among rookie netminders. She was also second among rookies in save percentage and fourth in GAA.
She won two Hockey East weekly awards and made the Hockey East all-rookie team.
Carleton scores four in Lynx’s loss
Bridget Carleton of Chatham had four points, one rebound and one steal for the Minnesota Lynx in an 86-75 road loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday in the WNBA.
Carleton started at small forward and played 20:10. She was 2-of-5 from the field.
The Lynx (0-2) will host the defending champion Seattle Storm on Thursday. The Lynx will then have a break until their next game Friday, May 28, in Seattle.
Brodie, Leafs set to host Canadiens
Veteran defenceman T.J. Brodie of Dresden will start his first playoff series with the Maple Leafs on Thursday when the Montreal Canadiens visit Toronto.
The Maple Leafs are the top-seeded team in the North Division.
“We know we have a good team that can accomplish great things,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said.
Konecny fine with Flyers’ effort
Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny of Clachan finished his fifth NHL season with 11-23-34 totals in 50 games.
The Flyers (25-23-8) placed sixth in the East Division and missed the playoffs.
“I think the compete’s always there,” Konecny said in an exit interview with media. “I know our group cares. It’s just a matter of paying attention to detail and not having breakdowns throughout a 60-minute game. I think that was what we more fell into.
“I never really had an issue with anybody not trying or showing an effort to help the team win. It was more being focused and making sure that little mistakes aren’t going to happen.”
Montour, Panthers in 2-0 hole
Former Chatham-Kent Cyclones defenceman Brandon Montour has no points in two playoff games for the Florida Panthers, who trail the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 in their Central Division semifinal.
The defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning will host the next two games in the best-of-seven series Thursday and Saturday.
Montour has eight points and a plus-11 rating in 23 career playoff games.
Sabourin first at Last Chance meet
Chatham’s Payton Sabourin of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies won the women’s 400-metre hurdles in 1:02.04 at the Last Chance Classic track and field meet May 13 at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Mich.
The meet was a final attempt at qualifying for the NCAA East preliminary championships.