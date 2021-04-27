Local roundup: McFalls works at U18s, Sabourin second twice
Chatham native Arnie McFalls is a volunteer at the IIHF under-18 men’s world championship that began Monday in Texas.
Article content
McFalls volunteers at U18 worlds
Chatham native Arnie McFalls is a volunteer at the IIHF under-18 men’s world championship that began Monday in Texas.
Local roundup: McFalls works at U18s, Sabourin second twice Back to video
Games are being played near Dallas in Frisco and Plano.
Canada is playing its pool games in Plano at the same rink where McFalls, 52, plays in a men’s B league. His eight-year-old son, Cameron, also plays house league there and is aiming to make the 10U travel team next season.
McFalls is volunteering at both rinks. He’s a flag-raiser for the winning team after games in Plano, which doesn’t have enough seats to host fans during the tournament.
“Tough job but someone has to do it,” he said with a laugh.
His wife is Russian, so their two kids have triple citizenship: Canadian, American and Russian.
“Watching the (world juniors) in December and January is crazy,” he said.
Sabourin runner-up in two events
Oakland Golden Grizzlies sophomore Payton Sabourin of Chatham was second in the women’s 400-metre hurdles in 1:03.41 at the Elaine Leigh Track and Field Invitational on Saturday in Rochester, Mich.
Advertisement
Article content
Sabourin was also on Oakland’s 4×400-metre relay team that placed second in 3:59.60.
The Horizon League championship will be May 7-9 in Youngstown, Ohio.
MacKinnon second on Hartford Hawks
Senior Brooke MacKinnon of Chatham placed second on the Hartford Hawks at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women’s golf championship Sunday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
MacKinnon was 25th overall at 21 over. The final round was shortened to nine holes because of poor weather, so each golfer played 45 holes overall at the three-day tournament on Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course.
Hartford was fifth in the team standings. Maria Loza of the Hawks won the individual title for the second straight year.
Two ex-Maroons win national title
Two former Chatham Maroons – sophomore defenceman Dakota Bohn and freshman forward Cameron Armstrong – won the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s Division 1 men’s championship recently with the Adrian Bulldogs.
Bohn had seven points in 23 games. Armstrong had two points in four games.
Adrian was seeded No. 1 for the ACHA tournament after an 18-1 regular season.
The Bulldogs went 4-0 at the tournament in St. Louis while outscoring teams by a combined 35-5. Their 15 goals in the opening game set a new tournament record.