Local roundup: Martin leads NHL, Dresden Raceway hosts fans
Ex-Blenheim Blades forward Matt Martin of the New York Islanders leads the Stanley Cup playoffs in penalty minutes.
Islanders’ Martin leads NHL in PIM
Ex-Blenheim Blades forward Matt Martin of the New York Islanders leads the Stanley Cup playoffs with 43 penalty minutes.
Martin also had one goal and one assist in 19 playoff games for the Islanders, who lost a seven-game semifinal series to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Islanders have lost in the semifinals two consecutive years.
Martin, 32, has played nine of his 11 full NHL seasons with the Islanders. He credits head coach Barry Trotz and general manager Lou Lamoriello with helping to create a winning culture that players follow as soon as they arrive.
“It’s a special group of guys that have all bought in for one another and wanting to do it the right way,” Martin said. “That’s why not getting the job done hurts as much as it does.”
The Lightning lead the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 in the Stanley Cup final. Game 3 is Friday in Montreal.
Rankin wins big at Dresden Raceway
Donnie Rankin was the owner, trainer and driver of three winners and one second-place finisher Thursday at Dresden Raceway.
He won with Dragon Teen, A Positive Hanover and See The Delight.
More than 300 fans attended as the raceway was allowed to host spectators for the first time since 2019 under Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
“It was so nice to be back at the track,” longtime fan Jimmy Pelich said in a Dresden Raceway news release. “I’ve been coming to the races for over 50 years and this grandstand looked great, the employees were all friendly and experienced. All the fans I spoke with said they can’t wait until Sunday.”
The $15,900 final of the Mark Austin Pacing Series will be Sunday. Post time is 1 p.m.
Carleton, Lynx on three-game streak
Chatham’s Bridget Carleton and the Minnesota Lynx are on a three-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s road game against the Phoenix Mercury.
Carleton was scoreless while playing a season-low 5:39 in an 82-76 win over the Mercury on Wednesday in Phoenix.
She’s averaging 4.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. She’s also averaging 18.9 minutes per game in 15 games.
The Lynx (8-7) have risen to third place in the WNBA’s Western Conference after starting the season with a 0-4 record.
Depencier MVP at The Hill Academy
Forward Beau Depencier of Dresden has been named the 2020-21 MVP of the under-17 boys’ hockey team at The Hill Academy, a prep school now based in Caledon, Ont.
The sports school offers hockey, lacrosse and golf programs.
Depencier, 16, has signed for next season with the Atlanta Madhatters of the U.S. Premier Hockey League, a tier III junior circuit. He’s a former Chatham-Kent AAA Cyclone.
Montour to co-host golf tournament
Former Chatham-Kent Cyclones defenceman Brandon Montour of the Florida Panthers will host the first Henrique Montour Golf Classic with Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique on Aug. 10 in Brantford.
They’re raising money for the Arnold Anderson Sport Fund, which helps low-income families pay for their children’s registration fees.
“Sports have always been an integral part of our lives,” Ohsweken-born Montour said in a statement. “It’s not only the game, it’s the importance of teamwork, hard work and dedication that can help shape a young person to achieve anything they put their minds to.”