Local roundup: Maroons unbeaten, Blades edge Kings, T’hawks win
Rookie defenceman Warren Clark scored twice and Luka Dobrich made 41 saves in the Chatham Maroons’ 6-2 win over the LaSalle Vipers on Sunday.
Clark scores twice in Maroons’ win
Connor Paronuzzi, Bhrett Hibbert, Dylan Glinski and Cameron Graham also scored for the Maroons in front of 232 fans at Chatham Memorial Arena. David Brown had two assists.
The Maroons improved to 2-0-0 in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League pre-season. They’ll visit the Vipers on Wednesday and host the Leamington Flyers this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Arena in the exhibition finale.
The Maroons led 3-0 after the first period and were up by at least two goals the rest of the way.
Noah Morneau and Drew Booker scored for the Vipers. Nicholas Bolton stopped 30 shots.
Blades edge Kings on Ewald’s goal
Tyler Ewald’s power-play goal with one minute left in the third period lifted the Blenheim Blades to a 2-1 win over the Dresden Kings in the Provincial Junior Hockey League pre-season Sunday.
Ben Barnard also scored for the Blades in front of 150 fans at Blenheim Memorial Arena.
Jackson Arcand scored for the Kings.
Blades goalies Jake Vancoillie and Sean Roberts combined for 26 saves. Ty Golden and Owen Lemieux of the Kings made 25.
On Friday, the Kings and Blades tied 4-4 in their PJHL exhibition opener at Thames Campus Arena.
Jonny Vanek scored two short-handed goals for the Kings, and Arcand and Notah Hopkins also tallied.
Jared Deleay, Alex Webster, Sam Warriner and Connor Wright scored for the Blades.
The Blades will visit the Wheatley Sharks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, then play a home-and-home series with the North Middlesex Stars on Saturday, Sept. 18, in Strathroy and Sunday, Sept. 19, in Blenheim at 7 p.m.
The Kings will host the Sharks at 7 p.m. Friday in Bothwell and visit the Mooretown Flags on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Thunderhawks win pre-season opener
Noah Labonte scored the winning goal with 40 seconds left in the third period as the Wallaceburg Thunderhawks beat the Mooretown Flags 5-4 in the PJHL pre-season Saturday in Mooretown.
Seth Merritt had two goals in the Thunderhawks’ opener. Gerrin Church and Austin Rajsigl added singles.
Thunderhawks goalies Ethan Dagenais and Jacob Trudgeon combined for 38 saves.
The Thunderhawks will host the Flags at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wallaceburg Memorial Arena and visit the Wheatley Sharks on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 1:10 p.m.
Carleton helps Lynx break Fever
Bridget Carleton of Chatham had two points, three assists and two rebounds in the Minnesota Lynx’s 90-80 win over the Indiana Fever on Sunday in Minneapolis.
Carleton also had eight points, three assists and two rebounds Friday as the Lynx beat the Fever 89-72 in Minneapolis. She was 2-for-3 from the field, including 2-for-2 on three-pointers.
Carleton is averaging 4.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this season.
The Lynx (20-10) are second in the WNBA’s Western Conference, two games behind the Las Vegas Aces with two games left in the regular season. They own the league’s third-best record.
They’ll visit the Fever on Friday and the Washington Mystics on Sunday, Sept. 19.