Local roundup: MacKinnon wins tournament, Stephens sets record

MacKinnon wins first tournament

Hartford Hawks senior Brooke MacKinnon of Chatham warmed up for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women’s golf championship with her first career win.

MacKinnon shot a 1-over 73 for a three-stroke win at the Hartford/Gillette Invitational on Sunday at Gillette Ridge Golf Club in Bloomfield, Conn.

She has three top-10 results this season.

The MAAC championship begins Friday in Orlando.

Stephens breaks Little Rock record

Alison Stephens of Chatham broke the Little Rock Trojans’ school record in women’s discus by throwing 44.81 metres at Arkansas State University’s Red Wolves Open outdoor track and field meet Saturday in Jonesboro, Ark.

The outdoor rookie eclipsed the eight-year-old record by more than a metre en route to a fourth-place finish.

Stephens also placed sixth in the hammer with a toss of 48.05 metres.

She set a personal-best in each event.