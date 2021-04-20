Local roundup: MacKinnon wins tournament, Stephens sets record
Hartford Hawks senior Brooke MacKinnon of Chatham warmed up for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women’s golf championship with her first career win.
MacKinnon wins first tournament
MacKinnon shot a 1-over 73 for a three-stroke win at the Hartford/Gillette Invitational on Sunday at Gillette Ridge Golf Club in Bloomfield, Conn.
She has three top-10 results this season.
The MAAC championship begins Friday in Orlando.
Stephens breaks Little Rock record
Alison Stephens of Chatham broke the Little Rock Trojans’ school record in women’s discus by throwing 44.81 metres at Arkansas State University’s Red Wolves Open outdoor track and field meet Saturday in Jonesboro, Ark.
The outdoor rookie eclipsed the eight-year-old record by more than a metre en route to a fourth-place finish.
Stephens also placed sixth in the hammer with a toss of 48.05 metres.
She set a personal-best in each event.
Montour nets first goal for Panthers
Former Chatham-Kent Cyclones defenceman Brandon Montour had one goal and a plus-five rating in his first two games with the Florida Panthers.
Montour scored the Panthers’ first goal in a 5-3 win over the Stanley Cup champion Lightning on Saturday in Tampa, Fla.
He was acquired just before the NHL trade deadline from the Buffalo Sabres.
“He moves well. He moves with the puck. I like him,” new blue-line partner Markus Nutivaara said.
The Panthers also acquired forwards Sam Bennett, who debuted with two assists Saturday, and Nikita Gusev.
“Definitely making impact on our team,” captain Aleksander Barkov said. “… They’re great guys and fit in really well in our team and playing really well. We’re really happy and lucky to have them.”
Griffith scores game-winning goal
Seth Griffith of Wallaceburg scored the winning goal and was the third star in the Bakersfield Condors’ 1-0 victory over the Ontario Reign on Friday in the American Hockey League.
Griffith has five goals and 14 assists in 28 games for the Condors, who have the fourth-most points in the 28-team league.