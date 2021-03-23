Local roundup: Lavoie top 10 at NCAAs, Stephens throwing well
Delta State junior Madison Lavoie of Wheatley was on a pair of ninth-place relay teams at the NCAA Division II swimming and diving championships.
Lavoie in top 10 at NCAA swimming
Delta State junior Madison Lavoie of Wheatley wrapped up the NCAA Division II swimming and diving championships Saturday in Birmingham, Ala., with an 18th-place finish in the women’s 200-yard breaststroke in 2:20.12.
Lavoie was also 20th in the 200 individual medley in 2:06.41 and 24th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.41.
The Blenheim Blast alumna was on ninth-place teams in the 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.
Lavoie helped the Lady Statesmen place 10th in the team standings.
Stephens third in hammer, discus
Little Rock Trojans thrower Alison Stephens of Chatham began her outdoor track and field season with two third-place finishes on the weekend at the Richard Martin Jr. Invitational in Conway, Ark.
Stephens was third in the women’s discus with a toss of 38.28 metres and third in the hammer with 43.53 metres.
The Chatham-Kent Secondary School graduate is in her NCAA Division I sophomore year at Little Rock, but this is her first outdoor season. The 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sabourin fourth in season opener
Oakland University’s Payton Sabourin of Chatham was fourth in the women’s 400-metre hurdles in 1:03.54 at the season-opening Bob Davidson Memorial Invitational outdoor track and field meet Saturday in High Point, N.C.
Sabourin is a CKSS graduate in her sophomore season with the Golden Grizzlies.
MacKinnon seventh with three birdies
University of Hartford senior Brooke MacKinnon of Chatham placed seventh in the 43-player field at the Hartford/Blackledge Invitational women’s golf tournament Monday in Hebron, Conn.
MacKinnon had three birdies en route to shooting a 6-over 78.
She’s started the spring season with two consecutive top-10 results.
DeBrouwer, Devils finally end road trip
Junior goalie Evan DeBrouwer of Blenheim had a 3-7-1 record, 4.06 goals-against average and .890 save percentage this season for Arizona State in NCAA Division I men’s hockey.
The Sun Devils were 7-16-3 overall while playing an all-road schedule.
They travelled more than 15,500 miles and were on the road for 74 days of the 113-day season, according to a Sun Devils news release.
“At the end of the day, I think this is this is a chapter in our story that we’re going to be able to look back on and be proud of and be able to tell how we’re one of the only collegiate teams probably in Division I sports, especially with the nature of this way this happened, that didn’t have any cancellations on their own accord,” coach Greg Powers said on their website.
Vanroboys, Falcons end season early
Forward Lucas Vanroboys of Thamesville finished his NCAA Division I sophomore season with one assist in 13 games for Bentley University.
The Falcons (5-11) reached the Atlantic Hockey quarter-finals, but they dropped out of the tournament because of new on-campus restrictions put in place to protect students, faculty and staff after a rise in positive COVID-19 cases on campus.