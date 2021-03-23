Local roundup: Lavoie top 10 at NCAAs, Stephens throwing well

Delta State junior Madison Lavoie of Wheatley was on a pair of ninth-place relay teams at the NCAA Division II swimming and diving championships.

Lavoie in top 10 at NCAA swimming

Delta State junior Madison Lavoie of Wheatley wrapped up the NCAA Division II swimming and diving championships Saturday in Birmingham, Ala., with an 18th-place finish in the women’s 200-yard breaststroke in 2:20.12.

Lavoie was also 20th in the 200 individual medley in 2:06.41 and 24th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.41.

The Blenheim Blast alumna was on ninth-place teams in the 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.

Lavoie helped the Lady Statesmen place 10th in the team standings.

Stephens third in hammer, discus

Little Rock Trojans thrower Alison Stephens of Chatham began her outdoor track and field season with two third-place finishes on the weekend at the Richard Martin Jr. Invitational in Conway, Ark.

Stephens was third in the women’s discus with a toss of 38.28 metres and third in the hammer with 43.53 metres.

The Chatham-Kent Secondary School graduate is in her NCAA Division I sophomore year at Little Rock, but this is her first outdoor season. The 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.