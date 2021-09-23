Local roundup: Kopinak coaches at Lynchburg, Express win division
Golf coach Erin Kopinak of Wheatley is off to a winning start at the University of Lynchburg.
Article content
Kopinak coaches golf at Lynchburg
Golf coach Erin Kopinak of Wheatley is off to a winning start at the University of Lynchburg.
Local roundup: Kopinak coaches at Lynchburg, Express win division Back to video
Advertisement
Article content
Kopinak is a graduate assistant for the women’s and men’s teams at the NCAA Division III school in Virginia. The women’s team won its season debut Tuesday at the Bridgewater Invitational in Harrisonburg, Va.
“I’m insanely proud of the golf that the ladies played both days,” Kopinak wrote on social media. “Multiple records were broken and three ladies shot their collegiate low! Can’t wait to see how the rest of the season shakes out!”
Kopinak, a Tilbury District High School graduate, joined the Lynchburg Hornets staff this summer as an assistant coach.
She played collegiately at Division I schools Alcorn State and Delaware State. She graduated from Delaware State in 2020 with a degree in sport management and is now pursuing her master’s of education degree in curriculum and instruction.
She has also interned at the University of Windsor and with Golf Canada.
Blades-Thunderhawks game cancelled
Wednesday’s pre-season game in Wallaceburg between the Thunderhawks and the Blenheim Blades was cancelled in the Provincial Junior Hockey League.
No reason was immediately announced.
The teams are scheduled to face off at 7 p.m. Sunday at Blenheim Memorial Arena.
Express, Attack own top two spots
The Chatham Express have won the Western Ontario Soccer League’s First Division with a 7-1-2 record.
The Chatham Attack have completed their schedule with a 4-2-4 record and are sitting in second place.
Stefan Borovicanin of the Express leads the division with six goals. Luca Bernardi of the Express is tied for third with the Attack’s Giovanni Magliaro and Henry Roberts with four goals apiece.
Advertisement
Article content
Goalkeepers Sebastian DeSimone of the Express and Trevor Niven of the Attack share the division lead with four shutouts apiece.
In the Second Division, the third-place Chatham Storm (3-3-5) will host their season finale at 5 p.m. Sunday against St. Columban at St. Clair College’s Chatham campus field.
Martial arts students win medals
Students from Chatham’s Armstrong Academy of Martial Arts placed fifth overall in the adult division and ninth overall in the youth division at the Ontario International Open/GTA Classic on the weekend in Markham.
They won six gold medals, seven silver and three bronze.
Rain Pfaff won two gold: one for Brazilian jiu-jitsu (gi) and one for submission grappling (no gi). Alex Amores Carlone won gold (no gi) and silver (gi), Logan Johnson won gold (gi) and silver (no gi), and Emily Lamarche and Keith Johnson (gi) also won gold.
Robbie St. Jean won three silver and one bronze, Aaron Campbell and Brady Smith each won one silver, and Jeremy Lamarche and Austin King won one bronze apiece.