Local roundup: Konecny draws praise, Stephens wins discus

Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux has been a good influence on Clachan's Travis Konecny, says Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault. Konecny has skated on a line lately with Giroux and Jakub Voracek. He had a season-high five-game point streak before missing the scoresheet Sunday in a 5-3 loss to Buffalo.

"G is playing so hard every game, every shift, trying to play a full 200-foot game and he's really battling. I do think that has rubbed off on TK a bit," Vigneault said. "Any time TK is moving his feet and moving the puck and going to those tough areas, he's a hard player to play against.

"We need him to continue, there's no doubt." Konecny has nine goals and 19 assists in 35 games. "You play with a player like G, he sees the ice so well, he works really hard. You're going to get your chances as long as you're trying to get to the right areas," Konecny said. "It's the same with Jake. They're good puck-moving guys, so just get to the right areas and try to get them the puck back.

"As long as we're playing the right way out there, I'm sure those guys are going to get their looks, so I just try to get to the right areas for them." Konecny was the first star with a goal and an assist Saturday in a 3-2 win over Boston. "That whole line, I thought tonight, they're trying to do the right things on the ice," Vigneault said. "It wasn't an easy game to play. There wasn't a lot of room out there and you really had to compete hard. I thought TK was part of our best forwards tonight." Stephens wins discus Chatham's Alison Stephens of the host Little Rock Trojans won the women's discus by throwing 39.35 metres at the Little Rock Open outdoor track and field meet Saturday in Arkansas. She clinched the women's team title for the Trojans with her victory. Stephens also placed third in the hammer with a personal-best toss of 45.84 metres. She's the third-best hammer thrower in school history. She's in her sophomore season at the NCAA Division I school, but she's considered a freshman for outdoor track and field because last season was cancelled. Marcus gets four hits Junior outfielder Spencer Marcus of Chatham had a four-hit weekend for the Niagara Purple Eagles baseball team. Marcus was 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a double and a stolen base in a 13-4 win over Saint Peter's on Sunday in Jersey City, N.J. He also went 2-for-4 with three runs and a stolen base in a 12-1 win over Saint Peter's on Saturday. Marcus is batting .182 with four hits in 22 at-bats. Last season, he hit .238 in 14 games. Griffith heating up Veteran forward Seth Griffith of Wallaceburg is on a season-high four-game point streak for the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League. He has 12 points (two goals and 10 assists) in his last 10 games. Griffith scored the tying goal and was the second star Saturday in a 4-1 win over the San Jose Barracuda. He drew two assists Friday in a 5-3 win over the Henderson Silver Knights. He has four goals and 13 assists in 24 games overall.

