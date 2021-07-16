Local roundup: Katona wins Alberta title, McPherson at national camp

Hailey Katona of Tilbury blistered the back nine to win the Alberta ladies amateur golf championship Thursday near Edmonton.

Hailey Katona of Tilbury blistered the back nine to win the Alberta ladies amateur golf championship Thursday near Edmonton.

Katona was seven under on the back in the final round en route to a five-stroke victory at Broadmoor Public Golf Course in Sherwood Park.

“I had a rough start and I knew that it was going to be hard to win after the start that I had,” the 19-year-old said in an Alberta Golf video. “I started out birdie, birdie, eagle on the back nine and that gave me the momentum.”

She finished with five birdies and an eagle on the back nine.

Katona was crying after shooting a 6-under 66 for the second straight day. She opened the three-day tournament with a 74.

“I’m so emotional because I’ve worked really hard and I struggled for a long time, so I’m really, really happy,” said Katona, who was 10 under for the tournament.

Katona led by two strokes going into the final round, but she made the turn tied for first with Grace Bell of Calgary and Martina Yu of Coquitlam, B.C.

The provincial title is the second this summer for Katona. She won the Ontario women’s match play championship in late June.

“It was definitely a pretty big win,” she said about the Alberta championship. “I came off another big win back home, … so that kind of gave me momentum going into this week. To win back-to-back really big events is really, really special.”

She’s scheduled to play in the Canadian women’s amateur championship July 27-30 in Spruce Grove, Alta., and the Ontario women’s amateur championship Aug. 16-19 at Pointe West in Amherstburg.

The Tilbury Golf Club member is going into her sophomore season at Mercer University in Macon, Ga., after transferring from Georgia Southern.