Local roundup: Jones shares Jamieson win, Carleton scores 10
Ridgetown’s Marcus Jones tied for first place in the junior boys’ division Monday at the Jamieson Junior Golf Tour stop at Willow Ridge.
Article content
Jones shares win on Jamieson tour
Ridgetown’s Marcus Jones tied for first place in the junior boys’ division Monday at the Jamieson Junior Golf Tour stop at Willow Ridge Golf & Country Club in Blenheim.
Local roundup: Jones shares Jamieson win, Carleton scores 10 Back to video
Advertisement
Article content
Jones had three birdies and one bogey en route to a 2-under 70. He shared the victory with Pointe West’s Tyler Hurtubise, who had five birdies and three bogeys.
They didn’t play a tiebreaker.
Pointe West’s Jax Sisson was third with a 73.
In the collegiate men’s division, ex-Chatham Maroons forward Josh DiCarlo of Pointe West shot a 70 for a one-stroke win over Willow Ridge’s Aidan Webster, who won the tour opener last week at Seven Lakes. Webster’s round included five birdies and four bogeys.
Maple City’s Mat Hawryluk tied for fourth with a 73.
In the junior girls’ division, Pointe West’s Kyla Charlebois shot a 75 for a two-stroke win over Maple City’s Karolyn Rombouts, who won the tour opener.
Carleton scores 10 for streaking Lynx
Bridget Carleton of Chatham scored 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting in the Minnesota Lynx’s 86-61 road win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.
Carleton was 2-of-4 on three-pointers and grabbed two rebounds as the Lynx (12-7) won their seventh game in a row.
It was the second time in the last three games she’s scored in double digits.
Carleton had five points and two assists in the Lynx’s 77-67 road win over the Las Vegas Aces on Friday.
She’s averaging 4.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
The WNBA is now taking a month-long break for the Olympics. Carleton will play for Team Canada in Tokyo.
St. Louis wins three at Dresden Raceway
Mark St. Louis drove three winners – Paisa Hanover, Shootinforthestars and The Loan Ranger – at Dresden Raceway on Sunday.
Advertisement
Article content
Several hours of rain made the track slippery, but the 10-race card went ahead after the track surface was improved during a two-hour delay.
“Track superintendent Danny Mills was the big hero today as he whipped the track into shape so we could race,” spokesperson Gary Patterson said. “… His hard work and quick action definitely saved the card of racing today.”
The total handle was $31,516.
Corrente leads Jackfish to victory
Starting pitcher Richard Corrente of Chatham had seven strikeouts in five innings in the Welland Jackfish’s 7-2 road win over the Brantford Red Sox in the Intercounty Baseball League on Friday.
Corrente allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk.
On Saturday, Jackfish rookie reliever Austin Oulds of Chatham allowed six runs – five earned – in two innings during a 16-3 loss to the London Majors in Welland. He struck out two and gave up eight hits.