Local roundup: Jones shares Jamieson win, Carleton scores 10

Ridgetown’s Marcus Jones tied for first place in the junior boys’ division Monday at the Jamieson Junior Golf Tour stop at Willow Ridge.

Jones had three birdies and one bogey en route to a 2-under 70. He shared the victory with Pointe West’s Tyler Hurtubise, who had five birdies and three bogeys.

They didn’t play a tiebreaker.

Pointe West’s Jax Sisson was third with a 73.

In the collegiate men’s division, ex-Chatham Maroons forward Josh DiCarlo of Pointe West shot a 70 for a one-stroke win over Willow Ridge’s Aidan Webster, who won the tour opener last week at Seven Lakes. Webster’s round included five birdies and four bogeys.

Maple City’s Mat Hawryluk tied for fourth with a 73.

In the junior girls’ division, Pointe West’s Kyla Charlebois shot a 75 for a two-stroke win over Maple City’s Karolyn Rombouts, who won the tour opener.

Carleton scores 10 for streaking Lynx

Bridget Carleton of Chatham scored 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting in the Minnesota Lynx’s 86-61 road win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.

Carleton was 2-of-4 on three-pointers and grabbed two rebounds as the Lynx (12-7) won their seventh game in a row.

It was the second time in the last three games she’s scored in double digits.

Carleton had five points and two assists in the Lynx’s 77-67 road win over the Las Vegas Aces on Friday.

She’s averaging 4.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

The WNBA is now taking a month-long break for the Olympics. Carleton will play for Team Canada in Tokyo.

St. Louis wins three at Dresden Raceway

Mark St. Louis drove three winners – Paisa Hanover, Shootinforthestars and The Loan Ranger – at Dresden Raceway on Sunday.