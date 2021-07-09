Local roundup: Jennings, Authier with Canada's U18 team

Margaret Jennings of Charing Cross and Syd Authier of Wallaceburg are on the staff for Hockey Canada’s national women’s under-18 team summer development camp.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Margaret Jennings of Charing Cross and Syd Authier of Wallaceburg are on the staff for Hockey Canada’s national women’s under-18 team summer development camp.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Jennings is a video coach and Authier is an equipment manager.

The 46-player roster was named Friday for the camp to be held July 29 to Aug. 5 at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary. They’ll participate in practices, skills sessions and intrasquad games during camp and also play games against the program’s NextGen athletes.

Authier is the equipment manager for the Ryerson University women’s hockey team after being a Rams goalie, while Jennings is a former Ryerson Rams assistant coach.

Hall of Fame gives annual bursaries

The Chatham Sports Hall of Fame has given a $300 bursary to one graduate from each of Chatham’s four secondary schools.

Liam Dieleman of Chatham Christian, Jocelyn Pettipiece of Chatham-Kent, Kaitlyn Brooks of McGregor and Weiler Dunlop of Ursuline are the winners.

They were selected for their significant contributions to school sports in a non-playing capacity, such as coaching, managing, scoring, timing, fundraising or serving with the athletic society.

The Hall of Fame has presented the bursaries for 18 years.

“The board of directors of the Hall of Fame congratulates all the winners as chosen by their respective schools and wishes them well in their future endeavours,” chairperson Tom Hardie said in a statement.

Carleton scores 10 for red-hot Lynx

Chatham’s Bridget Carleton and the Minnesota Lynx (10-7) took a five-game winning streak into Friday’s late tipoff against the Aces in Las Vegas.

The Lynx, the hottest team in the WNBA, will also visit the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday before the league takes its month-long Olympic break.