Local roundup: Jennings, Authier with Canada's U18 team

Margaret Jennings of Charing Cross and Syd Authier of Wallaceburg are on the staff for Hockey Canada’s national women’s under-18 team summer development camp.
Jennings, Authier on U18 camp staff
Jennings is a video coach and Authier is an equipment manager.
The 46-player roster was named Friday for the camp to be held July 29 to Aug. 5 at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary. They’ll participate in practices, skills sessions and intrasquad games during camp and also play games against the program’s NextGen athletes.
Authier is the equipment manager for the Ryerson University women’s hockey team after being a Rams goalie, while Jennings is a former Ryerson Rams assistant coach.
Hall of Fame gives annual bursaries
The Chatham Sports Hall of Fame has given a $300 bursary to one graduate from each of Chatham’s four secondary schools.
Liam Dieleman of Chatham Christian, Jocelyn Pettipiece of Chatham-Kent, Kaitlyn Brooks of McGregor and Weiler Dunlop of Ursuline are the winners.
They were selected for their significant contributions to school sports in a non-playing capacity, such as coaching, managing, scoring, timing, fundraising or serving with the athletic society.
The Hall of Fame has presented the bursaries for 18 years.
“The board of directors of the Hall of Fame congratulates all the winners as chosen by their respective schools and wishes them well in their future endeavours,” chairperson Tom Hardie said in a statement.
Carleton scores 10 for red-hot Lynx
Chatham’s Bridget Carleton and the Minnesota Lynx (10-7) took a five-game winning streak into Friday’s late tipoff against the Aces in Las Vegas.
The Lynx, the hottest team in the WNBA, will also visit the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday before the league takes its month-long Olympic break.
Carleton will make her Olympic debut for Canada at the Tokyo Games.
She scored 10 points – two shy of her season-high – in an 85-79 win over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday in Minneapolis. She was 2-of-4 on three-pointers to go with two rebounds and two steals.
Corrente, Oulds pitch for Jackfish
The Welland Jackfish of the Intercounty Baseball League have two Chatham pitchers – left-hander Richard Corrente and right-hander Austin Oulds – on their opening-day roster.
Corrente is in his sixth season in the league. He had a 3-2 record in 2019 and was a second-team all-star in 2017 with a 2-4 record and career-best 4.56 ERA.
He struck out seven in five innings Friday in a 7-2 road win over the Brantford Red Sox. He allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk.
Oulds is in his rookie season after playing three years for St. Clair College.
“Austin provides us another solid arm in a very good pitching staff,” manager Brian Essery said in a statement. “He can pitch out of the pen and also provide us with a quality start when needed.”
The Jackfish will play the London Majors in their home opener Saturday after being rained out Thursday.
GOJHL partners with prep school
Five teams from the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League will play home-and-home series against the St. Andrew’s College Saints this coming season.
Ayr, Brantford, Fort Erie, Hamilton and Thorold will play two games apiece versus the Aurora prep school. All will play in the St. Andrew’s showcase event Oct. 4-5.
The GOJHL under-18 all-star team will also play at the college’s annual tournament Jan. 28-30 against other North American prep schools.
“This will allow for increased exposure opportunities for the players in both organizations, while allowing our GOJHL top prospects the opportunity to showcase their talent at the prestigious MacPherson tournament,” GOJHL commissioner Brent Garbutt said in a statement.