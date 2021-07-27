Local roundup: Hawryluk wins again, Maroons name assistant captains

Chatham’s Mathew Hawryluk of Maple City Country Club won the collegiate men’s division when the Jamieson Junior Golf Tour visited his home course Monday.

Hawryluk shot a 4-under 68 for his second win of the season. Blenheim’s Aidan Webster of Willow Ridge was second with a 73.

Hawryluk birdied the last two holes to finish with five birdies and one bogey.

He moved into first place in the overall standings. Webster is second.

Kyla Charlebois of Pointe West shot a 78 to win the junior girls’ division by one over Emily Young of Kingsville. Chatham’s Hannah Butzer of Maple City tied for third with an 81.

Jax Sisson of Pointe West won the junior boys’ division with a 72, one stroke better than Max Gavric of Essex.

Spence, Symons wear Maroons’ A’s

Defenceman Craig Spence and forward Cameron Symons have been named the Chatham Maroons’ assistant captains for the 2021-22 season.

“Both players … understand the tradition that comes with being a Chatham Maroon,” general manager and head coach Tyler Roeszler said in a statement. “Craig and Cameron lead by example, both are great teammates, and will be great additions to our leadership group.”

Spence, 19, is a Chatham native and Mississauga Steelheads draft pick back for a second stint with the Maroons after playing the 2019-20 season in the Ontario Junior Hockey League with the Georgetown Raiders.

Symons, who’ll turn 19 in August, is a Kingsville native acquired from the Leamington Flyers during the 2019-20 season.

The Maroons announced last week Lucas Fancy and Cameron Welch will be co-captains this season.

The Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League regular season is scheduled to begin Friday, Sept. 24.