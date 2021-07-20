Local roundup: Hawryluk second on tour, Park joins Jr. Senators

Chatham’s Mat Hawryluk was the runner-up in the collegiate men’s division Monday on the Jamieson Junior Golf Tour.

Chatham’s Mat Hawryluk of Maple City Country Club was the runner-up in the collegiate men’s division Monday on the Jamieson Junior Golf Tour.

Hawryluk shot a 2-under 70 to finish one stroke behind Robert McVinnie of Beach Grove at Kingsville Golf & Country Club. Blenheim’s Aidan Webster of Willow Ridge was fourth with a 77.

Tyler Hurtubise of Pointe West won the junior boys’ division with a 70. Kyla Charlebois of Pointe West won the junior girls’ division with a 79.

The next tour stop is Wednesday at Essex Golf & Country Club.

Ex-Cyclone Park moves up to Jr. A

Defenceman Alex Park of Chatham has signed with the Ottawa Jr. Senators of the Central Canada Hockey League.

The six-foot-four, 185-pound Park is a former Chatham-Kent AAA Cyclone who was set to play last season with the LaSalle Vipers until the campaign was cancelled.

“I am a two-way defenceman that isn’t scared to jump in the play when I see an opportunity,” Park, 18, said in a Jr. Senators news release. “I also look at all my options and know when is the best time to stay back.

“I always think defence first and protecting my own end. I’m a big physical player who enjoys hard hockey and making it difficult on the other team in the corners and on zone entries.”

He was the Windsor Spitfires’ first-round pick in the 2020 OHL under-18 draft.

“My short-term goals are winning and growing as a team while also developing my shot along with all areas of my game, as I feel I always have room to grow,” Park said. “Down the road, my goal is to get an NCAA Division I scholarship, so I can get an education while continuing to play hockey.”

Day wins inaugural women’s title

Natasha Day captured the inaugural Ontario Women’s Driving Championship after winning two races Sunday at Dresden Raceway.