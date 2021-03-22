Local roundup: Griffith ties team record for assists

When Seth Griffith passed up a chance to put the puck in the net, he put his name in the Bakersfield Condors’ record book instead.

The veteran winger from Wallaceburg tied the team record with four assists in an 8-6 win over the Ontario Reign on Saturday in the American Hockey League in Bakersfield, Calif.

Griffith, 28, had a chance to seal the comeback win with an empty-netter, but he chose to feed Joe Gambardella for the goal.

“To see the play he made at the end of the game, that’s the definition of a good teammate,” Condors head coach Jay Woodcroft said. “That’s the definition of someone who’s unselfish. As a coach behind the bench, when you see that type of thing, I’m proud and excited for the group because it means they really do care for each other.”

The Condors trailed 6-3 after two periods, but they scored five unanswered goals in the third. Griffith set up the final three.

Griffith has 10 points in 17 games in his first season with the Condors, the Edmonton Oilers’ top farm club.