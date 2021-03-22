Local roundup: Griffith ties team record for assists
When Seth Griffith passed up a chance to put the puck in the net, he put his name in the Bakersfield Condors’ record book instead.
The veteran winger from Wallaceburg tied the team record with four assists in an 8-6 win over the Ontario Reign on Saturday in the American Hockey League in Bakersfield, Calif.
Griffith, 28, had a chance to seal the comeback win with an empty-netter, but he chose to feed Joe Gambardella for the goal.
“To see the play he made at the end of the game, that’s the definition of a good teammate,” Condors head coach Jay Woodcroft said. “That’s the definition of someone who’s unselfish. As a coach behind the bench, when you see that type of thing, I’m proud and excited for the group because it means they really do care for each other.”
The Condors trailed 6-3 after two periods, but they scored five unanswered goals in the third. Griffith set up the final three.
Griffith has 10 points in 17 games in his first season with the Condors, the Edmonton Oilers’ top farm club.
“His personal game is really coming,” Woodcroft said. “He’s finding himself on the scoresheet, he’s finding himself getting double-shifted, playing huge minutes and it’s for a reason. It’s because he’s playing the game the right way.
“It took him a little while to adjust to the way we wanted the game to be played, but I really thought he’s come on here in the last couple weeks. He’s been a big reason behind the turnaround in terms of the wins for our team.”
Griffith had only two points in his first nine games, but the former AHL all-star has one goal and seven assists in his last eight games.
The Condors are 10-1-0-1 in their last 12 games.
Lavoie competes at NCAA swimming
Delta State junior Madison Lavoie of Wheatley wrapped up the NCAA Division II swimming and diving championships Saturday in Birmingham, Ala., with an 18th-place finish in the women’s 200-yard breaststroke in 2:20.12.
Lavoie was also 20th in the 200 individual medley in 2:06.41 and 24th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.41.
The Blenheim Blast alumna was on ninth-place teams in the 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.
Lavoie helped the Lady Statesmen place 10th in the team standings.
Stephens third in hammer, discus
Little Rock Trojans thrower Alison Stephens of Chatham began her outdoor track and field season with two third-place finishes on the weekend at the Richard Martin Jr. Invitational in Conway, Ark.
Stephens was third in the women’s discus with a toss of 38.28 metres and third in the hammer with 43.53 metres.
The Chatham-Kent Secondary School graduate is in her NCAA Division I sophomore year at Little Rock, but this is her first outdoor season. The 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sabourin fourth at season opener
Oakland University’s Payton Sabourin of Chatham was fourth in the women’s 400-metre hurdles in 1:03.54 at the season-opening Bob Davidson Memorial Invitational outdoor track and field meet Saturday in High Point, N.C.
Sabourin is a CKSS graduate in her sophomore season with the Golden Grizzlies.